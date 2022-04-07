 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Apr, 2022 09:53
HomeSport News

Russia names price for canceled sporting showpiece

A Russian official has outlined substantial compensation demands after the country was stripped of the event
Russia names price for canceled sporting showpiece
The draw had already been made for the FIVB Men's World Championship. © Pavel Pavlov / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia will seek tens of millions of dollars in compensation after the Volleyball Men’s World Championship was removed from the country, an official has said.

Alexander Yaremenko, secretary general of the Russian Volleyball Federation, said that a lawsuit was being prepared and would be lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

“We’ve have been working on it for the last week, there are some technical issues: to form an application, to pay for the lawyers. The amount of compensation is about $80 million,” Yaremenko confirmed to Match TV.

Russian sports chiefs cite Soviet strengths to navigate sanctions READ MORE: Russian sports chiefs cite Soviet strengths to navigate sanctions

The 2022 edition of the FIVB tournament was due to be held from August 26 to September 11 across 10 Russian cities.

However, FIVB announced in March that Russia would be stripped of the event due to the military offensive in Ukraine.

A new, “accelerated” bidding process has been opened to find a new host for the event, FIVB later said.

The appeal from the Russian Volleyball Federation follows a similar step from the Russian football authorities, who are seeking compensation from UEFA after it removed the 2022 Champions League final from St. Petersburg.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said in March that the funds saved from the cancelation of international events due to be held in Russia would be redirected into the development of domestic sport for athletes and ordinary citizens.  

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies