Russia still owed money for canceled sporting events – minister

A host of major sporting events have been removed from the country in recent months

Russia is still awaiting compensation payments for a host of sporting showpieces which were stripped from the country in the wake of the military campaign in Ukraine, according to Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin.

Along with widespread bans imposed on Russian athletes at global competitions, the nation was also deprived of the right to host significant sporting events following an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation at the end of February.

That led to the likes of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final being removed from St. Petersburg, while Russia lost its status as host of the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship at junior and men’s senior levels, as well as the right to hold the 2022 Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

Formula 1 also terminated its deal for annual Grand Prix races in Russia, among various sanctions across other sports.

Compensation is being sought by Russian sports federations for the significant amounts which had already been invested in preparing for the showpieces, although that process was not yet over, according to Sports Minister Matytsin.

“No [we have not received all the money], we are in the process,” the minister told RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday.

“Our national federations, those who filed claims, some of them are in the negotiation process with international federations, so we hope for a successful solution,” he added.

Matytsin revealed during the summer that international federations had canceled or postponed 186 competitions planned for Russia in 2022-23 – including 36 major events.