icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Sep, 2022 09:13
HomeSport News

Russia still owed money for canceled sporting events – minister

A host of major sporting events have been removed from the country in recent months
Russia still owed money for canceled sporting events – minister
UEFA stripped Russia of the 2022 Champions League final. © Fabrizio Carabelli / LightRocket via Getty Images

Russia is still awaiting compensation payments for a host of sporting showpieces which were stripped from the country in the wake of the military campaign in Ukraine, according to Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin.

Along with widespread bans imposed on Russian athletes at global competitions, the nation was also deprived of the right to host significant sporting events following an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation at the end of February.

That led to the likes of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final being removed from St. Petersburg, while Russia lost its status as host of the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship at junior and men’s senior levels, as well as the right to hold the 2022 Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

Sports minister names ‘key issue’ for Russia READ MORE: Sports minister names ‘key issue’ for Russia

Formula 1 also terminated its deal for annual Grand Prix races in Russia, among various sanctions across other sports.

Compensation is being sought by Russian sports federations for the significant amounts which had already been invested in preparing for the showpieces, although that process was not yet over, according to Sports Minister Matytsin.

“No [we have not received all the money], we are in the process,” the minister told RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday.

“Our national federations, those who filed claims, some of them are in the negotiation process with international federations, so we hope for a successful solution,” he added.

Matytsin revealed during the summer that international federations had canceled or postponed 186 competitions planned for Russia in 2022-23 – including 36 major events.

READ MORE: Kremlin reveals ‘emphasis’ from Putin amid sporting bans

Top stories

RT Features

'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?'
Can the UN's mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant prevent a Chernobyl-style catastrophe?' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
Dukes of nukes? Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director at the Center for Comprehensive European and Intl. Studies at HSE
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies