icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Oct, 2022 14:09
HomeSport News

Footballer refuses to wear rainbow armband in Netherlands

Orkun Kokcu relinquished the Feyenoord captaincy rather than make the gesture
Footballer refuses to wear rainbow armband in Netherlands
Kokcu opted against making the gesture. ©  Raymond Smit / NESImages / DeFodi Images via Getty Image

Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu did not captain his team in their Eredivisie match against AZ Alkmaar on Sundy after refusing to wear a rainbow armband.

The 21-year-old of Turkish and Azerbaijani origin had skippered Feyenoord for their previous five matches, but cited religious reasons for his decision not to wear the armband at the weekend. 

“I have decided not to wear the rainbow captain's armband of this round,” Kokcu said in a message shared by his club.

“I do think it is important to emphasize that I have respect for everyone regardless of religion, background or preference. I believe that everyone is free to do whatever they want or feel.

“I understand very well what the importance of this action is, but because of my religious beliefs I do not feel the right person to support this,” he added.

Kokcu, who was born in the Netherlands but represents Turkey at international level, said his religious beliefs made him uncomfortable with wearing the captain’s armband, but he accepted that some people might be “disappointed with this.”

“That is absolutely not my intention,” Kokcu claimed. 

“Although I realize that I may not be able to take away that feeling with these words immediately. But I hope that my choice for religious reasons will also be respected.”

Kokcu put in an impressive display at Alkmaar by scoring and providing an assist in the 3-1 victory that kept Feyenoord third in the Dutch top flight and two points behind leaders Ajax. 

Gernot Trauner assumed the captaincy in the match in Kokcu’s place, but his snub comes at a time when rainbow armbands are currently one of the biggest points of discussion in football due to the One Love campaign that began in the Netherlands. 

One Love has provided the armbands in the Eredivisie, and the captains of nine European countries plan to use the item linked to supporting the LGBTQ community at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. 

England captain ready to defy FIFA over LGBTQ armband – media READ MORE: England captain ready to defy FIFA over LGBTQ armband – media

Homosexuality is illegal in the host nation, and FIFA is yet to rule whether the rainbow armbands can be used at the tournament.

Should the football world governing body rule against the use of the item, England and their captain Harry Kane are expected to ignore the ban, as will the captains of the other nine countries which are the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and Wales.

Kokcu wasn’t the only Eredivisie captain to knock back the opportunity to wear the armband as Excelsior’s Redouan El Yaakoubi also decided against the gesture.

In his team’s 7-1 loss away at Ajax, El Yaakoubi remained captain but instead wear a white armband with the word ‘Respect’ on it.

The two players’ refusal comes after Everton defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye decided to miss a match against Montpellier when playing for PSG last season as the players had to wear a jersey with a rainbow-colored number on it.

As a row broke out over Gueye’s actions, he received backing from Senegal president Macky Sall and ex-prime minister Abdoul Mbaye, who insisted his compatriot “is not homophobic.”

“He does not want his image to be used to promote homosexuality. Leave him alone,” Mbaye demanded.

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Zelensky whines
0:00
26:13
Over and done with? Binoy Kampmark, Senior Lecturer, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies at RMIT University
0:00
29:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies