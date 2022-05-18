 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 May, 2022 07:21
President backs PSG star over rainbow shirt refusal

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye reportedly refused to wear the special rainbow-themed jersey in a recent match
PSG stars wore the jerseys but one teammate was absent. © John Berry / Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain and Senegal defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye has received backing from his country's president for his alleged refusal to wear a shirt which supported the LGBTQ community.

The 92-cap international has been in hot water since reports from RMC Sport claimed that Gueye refused to play against Montpellier at the weekend as he did not want to wear a rainbow-colored number on the back of his shirt.

Though he traveled with the rest of the squad to the southern French city, Gueye told coach Mauricio Pochettino that he didn't want to play while citing "personal reasons," which meant he did not feature in the 4-0 win.

According to L'Equipe, Gueye also missed the same-LGBTQ support-themed day last season when Ligue 1 teams wore shirts with a rainbow on them, this time claiming he was suffering from a bout of gastroenteritis. 

RT
Gueye joined PSG in 2019. © John Berry / Getty Images

But while campaign groups call for Gueye to be punished, he has found backing from Sengalese President Macky Sall.

"I support Idrissa Gana Gueye," tweeted Sall.

"His religious convictions must be respected."

In the replies section, Sall was reminded that homophobia is a crime in France.

"We are a secular country, we don't care about religious convictions," the critic continued. "[He should] return to Senegal if he is outside French law.

"France must condemn Idrissa Gana Gueye!" it was demanded.

To a backdrop of controversy, Africa Cup of Nations champion Gueye could play in PSG's last game of the season against Metz at home on Saturday.

