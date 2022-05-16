PSG star ‘refuses to wear rainbow-themed jersey’ – report

The player’s stance led him to miss a match at the weekend, according to the French media

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye is under scrutiny from LGBTQ groups after reports in France claimed the footballer refused to wear a rainbow-themed shirt, causing him to miss a match at the weekend.

Gueye was a surprise omission from the PSG team for their Ligue 1 meeting with Montpellier on Saturday, which the French champions won 4-0 thanks to a double from Lionel Messi and strikes from Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi and Co. donned special shirts for the match which displayed their numbers in rainbow colors – a show of solidarity for International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, which is marked on Tuesday.

Gueye had traveled with the PSG squad to Montpellier for the game but was absent from the team sheet, with French outlet RMC Sport claiming the Senegalese star had not wanted to play in the special jersey.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was guarded in his remarks after the game, saying the 32-year-old had missed the match for “personal reasons” but “was not injured.”

It was pointed out by French outlets such as L’Equipe that Gueye had missed the same round of games during the campaign last season, which at the time was put down to stomach problems.

Gueye, who is a devout Muslim, has not formally commented on the reasons for his absence.

The reports were enough to draw the ire of campaign groups in France, one of which – Rouge Direct – demanded an explanation.

“Homophobia is not an opinion but a crime,” tweeted the group.

“The LFP (League) and PSG must ask Gueye to explain himself and very quickly. And punish him if necessary.”

Gueye joined PSG from English Premier League outfit Everton in 2019 and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for the French club.

The defensive midfielder is closing in on winning his 100th cap for his country, having helped Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year by beating Egypt in the final.

Senegal and Gueye followed that up with another victory over the same opponents in the World Cup qualifying playoffs to seal a spot in Qatar.