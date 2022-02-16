 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2022 14:04
HomeSport News

China tests new Covid-detection tech at Beijing Olympics

Chinese scientists are trying out new tools that can help to find traces of coronavirus
China tests new Covid-detection tech at Beijing Olympics
© Getty Images / Artur Widak

Chinese scientists have developed a system to detect traces of coronavirus in the air, in what is being touted as a potential breakthrough in the battle against Covid-19 and which is currently being tested at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

According to the research team, detecting the virus in the air can provide early warning and help to prevent the spread of the disease.

The virus containment work [during the Games] consists of a number of procedures such as sanitizing facilities and testing participants. And testing air for the virus is an additional tool to provide early alerts,” said Liu Peng, a researcher at Tsinghua University’s School of Medicine.

Chinese scientists said that, along with respiratory droplets, transmission of the virus is also possible through aerosol particles, especially in closed rooms.

China gives green light to Pfizer Covid pill READ MORE: China gives green light to Pfizer Covid pill

The equipment for detecting the aerosols is a portable device that absorbs air samples and screens out the smallest particles on which the virus may be present.

These particles are then dissolved in a fluid and passed through a nucleic acid detector, which is said to be 10 times more sensitive than regular nucleic acid testing tools.

The whole process of testing the air takes less than four hours.

The sensitivity of the machine is 20 copies per milliliter, compared to the regular level of 200 to 500 copies per milliliter,” Liu said.

The technology has been trialed at Olympic facilities, including warm-up areas, dressing rooms and restrooms, and testing has been conducted on a daily basis.

The system is expected to be implemented in hospitals, train stations and airports in the future.

Top stories

RT Features

How and why Japan never punished its Nazi war criminals
How and why Japan never punished its Nazi war criminals FEATURE
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future
China’s dramatic population decline may have a profound effect on its future FEATURE
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’
Meet the westerners going child-free to ‘save the planet’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies