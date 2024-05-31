icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US officials name weapons Ukraine can use to attack Russia – media

The Biden administration had previously authorized Kiev to conduct limited strikes deep within Russian territory
FILE PHOTO: High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). ©  Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

The US has given Ukraine the green light to strike targets deep within Russian territory, but only using a limited number of weapons and only for the purpose of protecting Kharkov Region, a US official has told several media outlets.

A representative of the Biden Administration said in a statement that “the president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use US-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region.”

However, he also said that Washington has not changed its policy on prohibiting the use of ATACMS or long-range strikes inside of Russia.

Instead, according to the Wall Street Journal, Kiev will be limited to using the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and artillery systems.

The outlet said the new policy is intended to allow Ukraine to better defend against Russia’s ongoing offensive in Kharkov Region, where Kiev’s troops have been rapidly losing ground over the past few weeks. At the same time, the geographical limitations on what Russian territories Ukraine can strike appear to be intended to prevent an escalation of the conflict that could lead to a direct clash between Russia and the US.

On Friday, Sergey Nikiforov, a spokesperson for Vladimir Zelensky, confirmed to the Guardian that the US had granted Kiev permission to use American weapons against targets in Russia that were previously off limits.

