 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Feb, 2022 04:43
HomeWorld News

China gives green light to Pfizer Covid pill

The pill will be used to treat those at a high risk of developing serious illness
China gives green light to Pfizer Covid pill
© Getty Images / Artur Widak;  NurPhoto

China has given conditional approval to the importation and use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid. The Chinese drug regulator noted, however, that further research into the medicine is needed for it to be granted general approval.

China’s National Medical Products Administration announced on Saturday that it had “conducted an emergency authorisation review” of Paxlovid and subsequently “an approval with conditions was granted for the import registration of Pfizer’s Covid-19 treatment.”

The drug will reportedly be used in China to treat those with a “high risk of progression to severe disease,” according to the South China Morning Post.

READ MORE: Pfizer forecasts record-breaking earnings

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency use authorization to Paxlovid back in December, and the drug has also since been approved for use in the UK, Israel, Canada, Australia, and the European Union.

Pfizer expects to earn $22 billion in revenue from Paxlovid alone in 2022, with the company predicting as much as $102 billion in total revenue this year.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan
How MMA shaped the remarkable rise of Joe Rogan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies