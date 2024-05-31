icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China will snub Switzerland conference on Ukraine: Russia-Ukraine conflict
The conviction of Donald Trump: how it happened
31 May, 2024 18:11
HomeWorld News

The conviction of Donald Trump: how it happened

The former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records, after a trial he called a politically-motivated “scam”
The conviction of Donald Trump: how it happened
Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Trump Tower in New York City, May 31, 2024 ©  AFP / Spencer Platt

Former US President Donald Trump was found guilty on Thursday of falsifying business records, with a Manhattan jury agreeing that this normally minor offense influenced the 2016 election. Trump has condemned the result of the “rigged trial” and vowed to appeal.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Taiwan’s legislative brawl & NATO’s aggressive expansion
0:00
29:31
Back to Russia’s roots! A crafty look at the revival of folk traditions
0:00
23:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies