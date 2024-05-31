icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China will snub Switzerland conference on Ukraine: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Donald Trump convicted in ‘hush money’ trial: Live updates
31 May, 2024 13:18
HomeWorld News

Knife attacker shot at right-wing rally in Germany (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

The man reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” before stabbing a prominent anti-Islam campaigner
Knife attacker shot at right-wing rally in Germany (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
Police officers are deployed during a stabbing incident at a market square in Mannheim, Germany, May 31, 2024 ©  Getty Images / Rene Priebe

German police shot and arrested a knife-wielding attacker after he brutally stabbed anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger at a rally in the German city of Mannheim on Friday. A police officer who intervened was also stabbed in the neck.

Stuerzenberger was preparing to deliver a speech in a market square at around 11:30am local time when he was charged by a bearded man wielding a long blade. The man stabbed Stuerzenberger numerous times, fighting off bystanders who tried to restrain him.

Several police officers arrived on the scene with pistols drawn. The attacker plunged his knife into the neck of one officer who was attempting to administer aid to Stuerzenberger, before he was shot and handcuffed.

The entire incident was caught on camera. The identity of the attacker is still unclear, although witnesses said on social media that he shouted “Allahu Akbar” before stabbing Stuerzenberger.

Police confirmed that “a firearm was used against the attacker,” but provided no further details. 

Friday’s rally was organized by Citizens’ Movement Pax Europa (BPE), a group that has been campaigning since 2008 against the supposed “Islamization” of Europe. Stuerzenberger has been active in German right-wing circles for several decades, and led the populist German Freedom Party from 2013 until its dissolution in 2016.

Islamists rally for German ‘caliphate’ in Hamburg
Read more
Islamists rally for German ‘caliphate’ in Hamburg

“This was not an attack, but an act of terror,” BPE treasurer Stefanie Kizina told German tabloid BILD. “The attack happened before the event even started, it must have been planned well in advance. Criticism of religion must be allowed, it is a core element of the European Enlightenment!”

Stuerzenberger “was hit in the leg and face and is undergoing emergency surgery,” Kizina told BILD, adding that “his life is apparently not in danger.”

Alternative for Germany (AfD) deputy leader Beatrix von Storch, whose party is largely seen as a successor to the German Freedom Party, said that the attack showed how “more than ever,” Germany needs to “stop Islamism.”




Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt gets lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt gets lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt gets lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt gets lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Taiwan’s legislative brawl & NATO’s aggressive expansion
0:00
29:31
Back to Russia’s roots! A crafty look at the revival of folk traditions
0:00
23:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies