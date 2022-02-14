IOC has broken its own rules in Valieva ‘nightmare’, claims Olympic champ

The ice queen says the Olympic ruling over Kamila Valieva is an 'insult' and compared the treatment of the figure skating sensation to accusations of witchcraft in early modern Europe

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made a "mockery" of its own rules with the "completely absurd" decision not to hold a medal ceremony for the women’s individual figure skating event at the Beijing Games if Russian sensation Kamila Valieva finishes on the podium, a former gold medalist has warned.

In a statement issued shortly after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced that Valieva would be able to compete amid an anti-doping case, the committee also said there will be no revival of the delayed figure skating team medal ceremony in Beijing, which was won by a Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team starring the 15-year-old Valieva.

Three-time world champion Tatiana Navka has supported Valieva while the European and Russian champion has been embroiled in a row over a positive result for a non-performance enhancing heart drug in a test taken in December.

The 46-year-old has savaged the verdict which will see a decision over whether the ROC will be able to keep its gold medal – as well as any ramifications for nearest competitors Team USA, Japan and Team Canada – taken after the Games have finished.

"It’s a nightmare," Navka told Metaratings, describing the move as "some kind of insult."

"How will they be [handed out] then? Sent by post? The other girls also won’t receive medals, as is customary?

"I think this is completely absurd. In my opinion, you need to hold a ceremony, give out the medals, you need to have a celebration for all the people.

"It’s just some blasphemy and mockery. They made the rules themselves, they break them – it's a nightmare."

Writing on Instagram, where she has more than 1.3 million followers, Navka said it was "impossible" to watch footage from the Olympics of Valieva training and embracing her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, without crying and worrying about the prodigy.

"Poor young angel," rued Navka. "Such tension, such pressure and, at such a young age, it is also unfair.

"Participation in the Olympic Games leaves its mark on the nervous system and so does speculation [over] a good and honest name.

"In figure skating, even if you [had] a ton of doping, then beauty, grace, artistry and polished movements will not increase.

"But it is possible to break an athlete with inflated accusations and negative excitement, especially in such a crucial period for her.

"So let's send rays of kindness, warm words of support and faith in our wonderful girl on ice even more actively. She can do it."

Navka has personal experience of being at the center of anti-doping confusion after she was scrutinized for foregoing a doping test during her European championships win in 2006.

Months before she won gold at the Winter Olympics in Turin, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) asked the ISU for more details after Navka's partner, Roman Kostomarov, took a test that she had randomly been selected for because she needed to go to hospital to receive treatment on a painful hand injury that required stitches.

The ISU official overseeing the competition authorized the absence of Navka, who was not subsequently sanctioned.

"If you think about WADA and doping tests, then unfortunately, the rational grain of the meaning of this organization fades into the background, and some kind of witch hunt [applies]," said Navka.

"Once upon a time in Europe, almost all beautiful women were burned, accusing them of witchcraft – and their only fault was beauty and strong character. Does it remind you of anything?

"But let's not talk about bad things. Finally, [on Tuesday] the individual championships in women's single skating will start, and for our girls this tense, hellish, exhausting expectation will end and a real, pure sport will begin. I believe you can do it. The whole country is with you."

The IOC said it had taken the medal ceremony decision in the interest of fairness to athletes and competing National Olympic Committees, adding that it would not be "appropriate" to hold a medal or flower ceremony while Valieva's case remains active.

"Let's hope the IOC changes its mind," Navka said of the scrapped ceremonies, which would potentially award Valieva with medals that she will later be stripped of.

"In any case, we have good news that Kamila was given the opportunity to perform."