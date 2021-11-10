Joe Rogan praises ‘smart dude’ Aaron Rodgers after Covid vaccine backlash

NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers has admitted that he misled people by saying he was "immunized" against Covid-19, as Joe Rogan defended the Packers quarterback for his stance.

Reigning NFL MVP Rodgers was at the center of a media firestorm in the past week after launching into a 45-minute rant on a US sports radio show in defense of his vaccine refusal, telling host (and former NFL player) Pat McAfee that he had pursued alternative means to protect himself from the deadly virus.

Rodgers stated that he had sought advice from several medical professionals as to what would be the most appropriate means to prevent illness, stating that he was "allergic" to some of the ingredients contained within the various mRNA vaccines.

He also said that he didn't consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to reports that it had led to cases of blood clots being discovered in recipients.

Rodgers further elaborated on his stance, saying that he had consulted with podcast host Joe Rogan – who had himself recently contracted Covid-19 – for advice on how to overcome his own infection which forced Rodgers to sit out last weekend's defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, including taking Ivermectin - an anti-parasitic drug which has been hailed by some for its properties in alleviating Covid-19 infections.

And Rogan – who has drawn considerable criticism from sections of US society for a perceived anti-vaccine position – has come out in support of the under-fire Rodgers and claims that the Green Back Packers star's position is influenced by evidence and not conspiracy theories.

"He’s not vaccine-hesitant because he’s like a conspiracy theorist," said Rogan on his podcast. "He's literally following the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s] recommendations on their website. He’s not a dummy. He’s a f*cking smart dude."

Rodgers, though, is said to have been taken aback by the furious reaction to his initial interview – and the NFL have acted, fining him $14,650 for violations of the league's Covid-19 protocols as well as issuing the Packers with $300,000 penalty.

Rodgers also returned to McAfee's show late on Tuesday to clarify his stance, admitting that he hadn't been quite honest in his statements thus far but that he continues to stand by them.

"I shared an opinion that is polarizing I get it. I misled people about my status which I take full responsibility of.. I'm gonna continue to try & be the best version of me moving forward" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVEpic.twitter.com/UbyKh7XekO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021

"I shared an opinion that’s polarizing,” Rodgers said to McAfee. "I get it. And I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of, those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said.

"I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.

"I’m an athlete," Rodgers added. "I’m not an activist. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best, and that’s playing ball. I shared my opinion. It wasn’t one that was come to frivolously. It involved a lot of study and what I felt like was in my best interest for my body. Further comments, I’m going to keep to myself and my doctors."

As for Rogan, he waded further into the debate on an episode of his popular podcast and prescribed more means of alternative treatments not just for Rodgers, but for NFL players in general.

"Give them the goddamn monoclonal antibodies (an infusion of natural antibodies) when they get sick," he said.

"And they get better quick, and then they have antibodies like you do, which makes you more resilient to the virus in the future.

"People are only looking at combating coronavirus one way... you gotta get vaccinated.

"Maybe we should look at, we should expand treatment. Maybe we should look at all these other treatments and what's the most effective. Monoclonal antibodies is insanely effective."