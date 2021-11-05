‘Do not comply’: Actress and ex-MMA star Gina Carano’s latest anti-vax polemic divides fans after she echoes Joe Biden criticism

Gina Carano has become something of a political firebrand after being fired from her starring role in Disney's 'The Mandalorian' earlier this year. Now the forthright star has again courted controversy with an anti-vax statement.

Carano, 39, was arguably the first female mixed martial arts star to break into the mainstream after winning seven of her eight career bouts and losing only to all-time great Cris Cyborg in what proved to be the final bout of Carano's career in 2009.

Since then, Carano has parlayed her talents on to the silver screen, appearing in box offices smashes such as 'Fast & Furious 6' and 'Deadpool' before landing a high profile recurring role on 'The Mandalorian' – but she was fired from the show and permanently barred from appearing in future Star Wars offshoots after a series of controversial social media posts.

Carano had already received a glut of criticism for posts noted by some as being unsupportive of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, as well as her opposition to wearing face-masks throughout the pandemic and repeating unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the US presidential election.

She was also accused by the woke brigade of 'transphobia' after she appeared to mock the use of pronouns in her social media bio.

The final straw, from Disney's perspective at least, came when she appeared to suggest that the backlash against her for her political beliefs was similar to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust.

In a statement, Disney said: "Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano's outspokenness, though, has catapulted her into heroine status in some sections of American society – a role she appears to revel in – and her latest social media missive has continued to stoke those flames.

"Two weeks to flatten the curve," wrote Carano on social media, apparently mocking the initial plans taken by many world governments in the early days of the pandemic last year, along with a picture of the words "do not comply" written on her arms.

In the 12 hours after the message was posted, it has garnered more than 50,000 likes as well as more than 8,000 retweets.

The issue isn't about being vaccinated anymore. It's about being forced to do something by your government. There is a reason why doctors, nurses, paramedics, police, emts & firefighters are refusing to get it. Lot of them fired or taking leave. All swore an oath. Just sayin' — Honesty Hurts (@HonestyHurts12) November 5, 2021

No way anyone in health care should have a job if they don’t believe in science. Oh and the economy has not tanked. But really good points. — D Davis (@nolafan76) November 5, 2021

Two weeks if everyone did their part. Most of y'all didn't, and we'll be stuck in this until everyone does their part.But by all means, keep on thinking you're winning this... — Match Corrects Himself (@CorrectingMatch) November 5, 2021

But as one might expect for the fiercely controversial Carano, the reaction to her statement was a mixed one.

"The issue isn't about being vaccinated anymore. It's about being forced to do something by your government. There is a reason why doctors, nurses, paramedics, police, emts & firefighters are refusing to get it. Lot of them fired or taking leave. All swore an oath. Just sayin'," wrote one person in response.

"Two weeks if everyone did their part," argued another. "Most of y'all didn't, and we'll be stuck in this until everyone does their part. But by all means, keep on thinking you're winning this..."

"No way anyone in healthcare should have a job if they don’t believe in science. But really good points," added a third.

A day earlier, Carano tweeted a message which read: "Your body does not belong to your employer, your school or your government."

She also retweeted a message by the editor of Conservative American news network The Daily Wire challenging US president Joe Biden's vaccine mandates, which added: "Everyone in America has had the ability to get the vaxx. Now leave everyone the f*ck alone."