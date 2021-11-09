Aaron Rodgers feels ‘crucified’ over response to vaccine row & Joe Rogan scandal – reports

NFL star Aaron Rodgers feels he is being ‘crucified’ for his comments on why he chose not to get vaccinated against Covid-19, according to reports, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback rides out a backlash.

The 37-year-old appeared on the Pat McAfee Show last week and claimed that he hadn't lied when telling the media he was "immunized" in August.

Explaining that he was allergic to some of the Pfizer and Moderna jabs' ingredients, Rodgers also chose not to opt for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to fears of purported side effects, and consulted UFC commentator and podcast king Joe Rogan over alternative treatments.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther," Rodgers insisted.

"I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself, and I'm very proud of the research that went into that."

Also on rt.com ‘I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob’: NFL star Aaron Rodgers responds to ‘fake’ vaccine controversy (VIDEO)

Falling from grace as an all-American Hero to a target that outlets such as USA Today have gone to town on, celebrity outlet People reports that Rodgers "feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he's being crucified for it".

"He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn't know that it would become the sh*tstorm it became. People who he thought were friends are turning on him," said the outlet, citing a source.

"He's upset. He's very unhappy with the response to him."

An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T — Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021

Rodgers has already lost a sponsor in Prevea Health, while basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – who was also critical of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irvine for his vaccine refusal – has added to the pile-on.

"Rodgers’ ignorance regarding the science of immunology brings back to life the old stereotype of the big dumb jock," he wrote in a substack op-ed.

"His utter lack of even the most basic knowledge and logic is shocking."