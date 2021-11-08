‘F*ck Joe Biden’ chant heard ‘in a BIG way’ at UFC event (VIDEO)

The 'F*ck Joe Biden' chant which gained traction at college football stadiums appears to be spreading after being heard at UFC 268 at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden this past weekend.

The chant against the current US president has been reported at numerous college football games since the start of the season.

It was also heard at the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin at the end of September, while an alternative chant of "Let's Go, Brandon!" has also been jokingly adopted after an NBC Sports reporter, Kelli Stavast, supposedly misheard the lyrics and thought they were a tribute to driver Brandon Brown after his victory at a NASCAR event.

But the actual X-rated version appeared to make its way into a new sport at the weekend for the UFC 268 extravaganza at the fabled MSG – as footage shared online showed.

UFC president Dana White is a known Trump supporter and even invited him to a Fight Night card in November.

Fighters such as welterweight challengers Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have also made their Trump allegiances clear – with Covington headlining Saturday night's card in the Big Apple in a welterweight title rematch against Kamaru Usman, which he lost via unanimous decision.

Online, some onlookers who caught wind of the incident left comments such as "excellent" and "keep it up!".

"Just about says it all," added someone else.

Jokers on the other hand asked things such as: "Why are they chanting 'Let’s go, Brandon'?" and "One of the women fighting is named Brandon?"