‘Let’s go Brandon’? NBC reporter ‘mishears’ NASCAR fans chanting ‘F*** JOE BIDEN’ during post-race interview

A snippet of the interview with the winner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Brandon Brown, went viral, after an NBC reporter purportedly misheard offensive chants rumbling down from the stands.

“Dad, we did it, let’s go!” Brown shouted at the camera during a live interview shortly after he was declared the winner of the Saturday race. However, chants from the crowd were even louder, with ecstatic fans clearly yelling “F*** Joe Biden!” again and again.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE (or not)

This sounds literally nothing like "Let's go Brandon". https://t.co/5BS0FuPKN5 — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 3, 2021

The NBC Sports reporter acknowledged the wild chanting, although she either genuinely misheard the obscenity directed at President Biden, or, as many observers noted, attempted a desperate damage control.

“Brandon…. as you can hear the chants from the crowd: ‘Let's go Brandon!,” she said, triggering a torrent of mockery and a viral trend on Twitter.

Can’t wait for the CNN fact-checks to tell us that the crowd was in fact, saying “let’s go Brandon”When they very clearly were saying “F@ck Joe Biden” Journos have a difficult job to keep licking Dems and Biden as per their channel bosses.#Brandonpic.twitter.com/PtyIYpL2Jx — Manish Singh (@Manish_05Singh) October 3, 2021

“Can’t wait for the fact-checks to tell us that they were, in fact, saying ‘let’s go Brandon’,” quipped one Twitter user.

READ MORE: ‘This is a movement’: MORE ‘f*** Joe Biden’ chants reported in US college football stadiums (VIDEO)

It is by far not the first time the offensive battle-cry is heard during sports and other events, after US college football fans launched this new tradition of chanting not only obscenities at the opposing team, but at the sitting president of the United States.

Also on rt.com F**k Joe Biden? Looks like US voters may do just that come next year’s midterms

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!