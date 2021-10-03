 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Let’s go Brandon’? NBC reporter ‘mishears’ NASCAR fans chanting ‘F*** JOE BIDEN’ during post-race interview

3 Oct, 2021 05:05
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown celebrates after he won the darkness shortened race at Talladega Speedway, AL, USA, October 2, 2021 ©  Marvin Gentry / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
A snippet of the interview with the winner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Brandon Brown, went viral, after an NBC reporter purportedly misheard offensive chants rumbling down from the stands.

“Dad, we did it, let’s go!” Brown shouted at the camera during a live interview shortly after he was declared the winner of the Saturday race. However, chants from the crowd were even louder, with ecstatic fans clearly yelling “F*** Joe Biden!” again and again.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE (or not)

The NBC Sports reporter acknowledged the wild chanting, although she either genuinely misheard the obscenity directed at President Biden, or, as many observers noted, attempted a desperate damage control.

“Brandon…. as you can hear the chants from the crowd: ‘Let's go Brandon!,” she said, triggering a torrent of mockery and a viral trend on Twitter.

“Can’t wait for the fact-checks to tell us that they were, in fact, saying ‘let’s go Brandon’,” quipped one Twitter user.

It is by far not the first time the offensive battle-cry is heard during sports and other events, after US college football fans launched this new tradition of chanting not only obscenities at the opposing team, but at the sitting president of the United States. 

