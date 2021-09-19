‘This is a movement’: MORE ‘f*ck Joe Biden’ chants reported in US college football stadiums (VIDEO)

Week three of the college football season in the United States saw the continuation of what now seems a game-going tradition. Once more, some fans in attendance at stadiums chanted "f*ck Joe Biden" at the president.

The refrain first was reported at the start of the season at games played at the homes of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Virginia Tech, Auburn Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies.

In Week Two, there was a repetition at Auburn as they trounced Alabama State 62-0 while the visitors' section reportedly joined in, and another occurrence at the 102,000-holding Neyland Stadium where Tennessee's Volunteers were beaten at home 41-34 by Pittsburgh.

A new weekend and round of games bring with them fresh possibilities for Biden-bashing.

And on this occasion during Saturday fixtures, rage against the Democrat leader was reportedly voiced at Neyland once more as Tennessee flattened their state rivals the Golden Eagles from Tennessee Tech 56-0.

Elsewhere, other parties were said to have thrown their hats into the ring.

At Kentucky, as their Wildcats edged out the Chattanooga Mocs 28-23 to go 3-0 at their 58,000-capacity Kroger Field, the chant was reported as being "incredibly loud" with footage of the incident uploaded to social media.

It had another outing as the unbeaten Wyoming Cowboys saw off the Ball State Cardinals 45-12 at their War Memorial Stadium, capable of receiving just over 30,000 people.

Despite the seemingly low numbers behind the chants, some were claiming it was already a "movement".

"This is a movement. Love it!!" said one.

"If I were a politician, I'd be really really worried about growing numbers of young people shouting 'FJB'," remarked another.

"I smile when I see this because I know that vain, vindictive, clown Biden sees it as well and it infuriates him.

"Maybe he should do a little soul searching," was one of the more strongly-worded observations, which received the reply: "He deserves it".

Let's see what Week Four has in store.