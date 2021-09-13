Is this a thing now? ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ chants reported again at college football stadiums (VIDEO)

Chants of 'F*ck Joe Biden!' were again reported ay packed-out college football stadiums at the weekend in protest at the current US president, in an action that is starting to become a regular fixture in the new season.

Week One saw at least four different incidents of the chant ringing out.

The first was recorded at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers' 21,000-capacity Brooks Stadium as they beat The Citadel 52-14, with footage shared online.

As Virgina Tech clinched a tight 17-10 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, it was again heard at the 65,000-holding Lane Stadium, which caused one popular sports site to dub it "a movement".

A third occurrence played out at the Auburn Tigers' 87,500 seater Jordan-Hare Stadium as they trounced Akron 60-10, and a fourth happened when Texas A&M Aggies' overcame Kent State 41-10 at the biggest of the lot in Kyle Field, which can receive up to a whopping 102,000 spectators.

At their second consecutive home game at the Kyle Field, the chant continued among Auburn's fans as they destroyed Alabama State 62-0, and the visitors' section was reported as joining in the "best new tradition" for Week Two.

A new participant threw its hat into the ring over in Tennessee as well, with the Volunteers edged out 41-34 by Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium, also capable of catering for in excess of 102,000 football lovers.

As there were claims on social media of the chants also taking place elsewhere, it seems the "movement" is growing as Biden is barely a year through his term.

In the comments section, some voiced pleasure that America "is finally growing up" while others pointed out what appeared to be just small groups bellowing at the top of their lungs.

Also at the weekend, fans in attendance at a Triller boxing show featuring the likes of Evander Holyfield and Anderson Silva voiced their support for commentator Donald Trump while UFC star Jorge Masvidal has attacked Biden and the alleged drug-fueled past of his son Hunter.