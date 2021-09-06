Pele undergoes surgery to remove colon tumor as health update issued to Brazil icon’s worried fans
Initial reports had not disclosed the medical issue afflicting the 80-year-old icon, but more details have now been provided in a post on Pele’s Instagram account.
“My friends, thank you very much for the kind messages,” read the message.
“Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week.”
Pele had initially addressed the latest fears regarding his health at the end of August, denying reports that he had fainted.
“Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let them know I don't play next Sunday!” the star had said on social media.
Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let them know I don't play next Sunday! 👍🏽— Pelé (@Pele) August 31, 2021
It was then reported in the Brazilian media on Monday that the three-time World Cup winner had been hospitalized following checks at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital.
That was confirmed by Pele’s business manager, Joe Fraga, who said there was no cause for alarm.
“Full battery of tests /scans /colonoscopy / blood etc,” Fraga wrote in a message, Reuters reported.
“He doesn’t do everything in one day.”Also on rt.com Brazil icon Pele in hospital for past SIX DAYS with undisclosed medical issue, but manager urges ‘no cause for concern’
Pele’s upbeat new message may go further towards allaying the fears of his millions of fans – although concerns will naturally linger considering his advanced years and the longer he remains in hospital.
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.