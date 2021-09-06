Ex-PSG and France star Jean-Pierre Adams dies after spending 39 YEARS in coma due to botched operation
Adams was born in Dakar, Senegal in March 1948 and moved to France as a 10-year-old on a pilgrimage with his grandmother in Montargis.
He was quickly adopted by a French couple and started playing football for local clubs in Loiret while studying and working at a rubber factory.
His major breakthrough into the professional ranks came at Nimes, where he played from 1970-1973 with a four-year stint at Nice lodged between a move to PSG at the end of the decade.
French footballer Jean-Pierre Adams dies after 39 years in a coma. pic.twitter.com/0XhzDGkbDG— Aggrey 'AG' Mutambo🇰🇪🇺🇬 (@agmutambo) September 6, 2021
Winning 22 caps for reigning World Cup champions Les Bleus, he formed a formidable partnership with Marius Tresor which became known as 'the Black Guard'.
In 1982, however, tragedy struck when Adams was wrongfully given a near-fatal dose of anesthetic ahead of a routine knee operation that caused him brain damage.
Ever since, his wife Bernadette had cared for him at their home in Nimes, and in 2007 said: "Jean-Pierre feels, smells, hears, jumps when a dog barks. But he cannot see."
Le @PSG_inside a perdu, ce lundi 6 septembre, l’un de ses glorieux anciens. Défenseur des Rouge et Bleu et de l’Équipe de France, Jean-Pierre Adams avait porté les couleurs parisiennes de 1977 à 1979.Le Club présente ses condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 6, 2021
Nous avons appris ce matin la disparition de Jean-Pierre Adams.Il avait porté les couleurs du Nîmes Olympique à 84 reprises et formait avec Marius Trésor "la garde noire" en Équipe de France.Le Club présente ses plus sincères condoléances à ses proches et à sa famille. pic.twitter.com/jt5AqinXDg— 🐊 Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) September 6, 2021
His death was confirmed by Nimes and Lionel Messi's new employers, who wrote on Twitter: "PSG lost, this Monday, September 6, one of its glorious veterans.
"A defender of the red and blue and the France national team, Jean-Pierre Adams wore the Parisian colors from 1977 to 1979.
The Club extends its condolences to his family and loved ones," it finished.
