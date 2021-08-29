‘Don't count me out’: Boastful McGregor aiming to top Messi again in next Forbes rich list as Argentine prepares for PSG debut
Currently recovering from a horror leg break after his last fight, a first round defeat to Dustin Poirier, the Irishman posted to Instagram from the Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles and showed his support to "bro" Sergio Ramos by wearing a PSG home shirt in a photo with a youngster donning their away counterpart.
"It's crazy how this team has scooped all these incredible players up, and in such quick succession too," he began – in reference to how the Qatari-backed giants obtained the likes of the ex-Real Madrid captain, Gini Wijnaldum and Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers in this window.
"Messi is on $75 million a year, flat. Not including endorsements on top," he said of the biggest coup of all, who left FC Barcelona as a free agent.
"He [will] be hard to beat this year on the Forbes list without one more fight in the book," McGregor admitted.
"But that said don’t count me out. We are only two months into this new Forbes fiscal year and I already have his year's wage boxed off," he signed off, along with a manic "hahaahahahaha"
'Notorious' also shared screenshots of topping said list earlier this year for 2020-2021 earnings of $180 million greatly enhanced by the sale of his stake in his Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand.
Here, however, he claims to have already matched or perhaps even topped Messi's salary for the next year at the Parc des Princes in his last bout with Poirier.
📋 A group of 22 players are in the squad for the trip to Reims 👀#SDRPSGpic.twitter.com/8PONgR8rH2— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021
In one of the most-awaited debuts in sports history, Messi will finally take to the pitch for his new club on Sunday evening in France after making Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the trip to Reims.
Never one to be upstaged by his generational rival, however, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to make his own seismic move this summer and has rejoined former club Manchester United on a two-year deal that will pay him a reported $660,000 a week or around $34 million per year.
A United fan who has posted pictures of a young Mac donning a Red Devils shirt, McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate the Portuguese and their shared club of choice after the move was announced.
Congrats @Cristiano and @ManUtd! Great to hear this! https://t.co/UVrkUnOoaA— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 28, 2021
Also yesterday, McGregor celebrated a "momentous" day.
Sharing a video to his 42 million Instagram followers as proof, he "walked for the first time since surgery" and his horror injury at UFC 264 while "bearing 50% of my big body weight".
"A long way to go yet but a massive personal boost for me today!"
"Thank you all for the continued support everyone God bless, happy Saturday," he concluded.
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.