‘We love Trump’: Boxing crowd brandishes ‘Trump 2024’ banner, erupts with chants at ex-US president on 9/11 anniversary (VIDEO)

Crowds clamored for Donald Trump and implored the former US president to run for office again in 2024 as he took on lucrative commentary duties on the anniversary of 9/11.

The 75-year-old had boasted that he was earning a huge payday to provide punditry on friend Evander Holyfield's crushing first-round knockout by Vitor Belfort, and he was clearly worth every penny to fans at the Seminole Hard Rock casino in Hollywood, Florida, where the scene took on the atmosphere of one of his boisterous election rallies.

As Trump offered analysis during the live broadcast, a large banner reading 'Trump 2024' and 'Take America Back' was clearly visible among a noisy audience who evidently idolized the billionaire businessman and former Republican head of state.

Wearing a suit and a pin badge bearing the US flag on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Trump rose to his feet, raised a fist and thanked his supporters.

One of his co-commentators described the crowd's rendition of the national anthem as "amazing", and Trump responded: "This is an honor to be with you.

"What a great evening. It's great to be with you and champions. We love you, man. Special warriors. This is like a rally. We love you all. We love this country."

Ever-ready to provide a soundbite, Trump was joined by long-term supporter and UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal and his son, Donald Trump Jr, who joked that his father is the only billionaire in the family when he was asked how vast his personal fortune is.

Massive chants of "WE LOVE TRUMP" and "SPEECH" erupt at the Holyfield vs Belfort fight as President Trump MC's with @DonaldJTrumpJr Watch. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/hq2IsEcPGs — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 12, 2021

Earlier in the day, Trump visited the 17th Precinct of the New York City Police Department to commemorate the anniversary of the terrorist attack on New York and gave a public address in which he attacked George W Bush, his predecessor at the time of the tragedy.

"The leader of our country was made to look like a fool," he said. "That can never be allowed to happen. It was caused by bad planning, incredible weakness and leaders who truly didn't understand what was happening."

Trump also took the opportunity to criticize his successor, current president Joe Biden.

"This is the 20th year of this war and should have been a year of victory, honor and strength," he said, turning his attention to the man he claimed he could knock out easily in the build-up to his commentary work.

"Instead, Joe Biden and his inept administration surrendered in defeat. We will live on but, sadly, our country will be wounded for a long period of time.

"We will struggle to recover from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused. Do not fear, however – America will be made great again."

JUST IN - Trump speaks on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.pic.twitter.com/81rcA2vyGm — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 11, 2021

Trump had words of solace for former heavyweight champion Holyfield after the veteran was dealt a defeat by MMA star Belfort that caused many to question why he had been allowed to compete again at 58 years of age.

"I know Evander and I've never seen that happen to Evander," said Trump, calling Belfort "fantastic".

"I've been with Evander a long time and it's just one of those things. Evander, we love you. We love you, Evander. You're a special man."