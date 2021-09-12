‘Whoever sanctioned this should be ARRESTED’: Shaky Holyfield stopped in first round by Belfort in embarrassing scenes (VIDEO)
Stepping in at short notice for the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view contest after original combatant Oscar De Le Hoya was ruled out with Covid, Holyfield had already set fans on edge when footage of his labored sparring and pad work was shared ahead of the bout.
Holyfield last fought competitively a decade ago, and many feared that a return at the age of 58 was too much for the former two-weight undisputed world champion, even in a truncated contest of eight two-minute rounds.
And so it proved, as Holyfield failed to survive the first round against the 44-year-old Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
After a cautious opening in which neither fighter offered much, Belfort upped the tempo with one minute remaining of the round, forcing Holyfield to back up against the ropes.
As Belfort launched a flurry, Holyfield swung wildly at his rival, missing him and tumbling through the ropes as he completely lost his balance.
Holyfield clambered to his feet, but that was merely Belfort’s cue to pounce as he immediately sent his rival back to the deck with a left uppercut.
The veteran survived the count, but Belfort piled on the pressure again, landing with a series of shots to the head and body without reply, leading the referee to wave off the contest with 11 seconds remaining of the round.
Vitor Belfort just destroyed Evander Holyfield We just witnessed elderly abuse on live TV #HolyfieldBelfort#TrillerFightClubpic.twitter.com/2jxTzUF4iq— 𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙬𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚🇦🇺 (@SlawsomeMMA) September 12, 2021
Vitor Belfort’s pressure proved to be too much for Evander Holyfield. (via @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/wlR89gCjJC— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 12, 2021
Belfort, who had only one professional boxing outing to his name prior to Saturday night, used his moment back in the spotlight to call out YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul, who recently recorded the fourth win of his career with a split-decision victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
“Jake Paul – stop running from me,” Belfort said into the camera.
“You’re going to be my kid. You’re going to meet your daddy.”
.@vitorbelfort calling out @jakepaul!!$25million WINNER TAKES ALL!#TRILLERFIGHTCLUB LIVE RIGHT NOW ON #FITE![ #HolyfieldBelfort | https://t.co/jpCvXLI1j3 ] pic.twitter.com/6UyoKnpIIF— FITE (@FiteTV) September 12, 2021
Ryan Kavanaugh, the CEO of Triller – the video entertainment service which hosted Saturday’s action – immediately offered to put up $30 million for a winner-takes-all bout on Thanksgiving weekend.
A beaten Holyfield had appeared a ghost of his former self in the ring, but somehow claimed he had been hard done by with the stoppage, calling it “a bad call.”
“I don’t think the referee should’ve stopped the fight that quick,” said the veteran.
IT IS ALL OVER! @vitorbelfort STOPS EVANDER IN THE FIRST!!!Catch the replay!#TRILLERFIGHTCLUB LIVE RIGHT NOW ON #FITE![ #HolyfieldBelfort | https://t.co/jpCvXLI1j3 ] pic.twitter.com/IwQgJUqQBB— FITE (@FiteTV) September 12, 2021
Few would agree with Holyfield, however, as fans, fellow fighters and pundits queued up online to criticize the bout for going ahead.
Some such as US sports journalist Arash Markazi even claimed that the people who sanctioned the contest should be arrested.
Evander Holyfield is turning 59 years old next month. He hasn’t fought in 10 years. He wasn’t scheduled to fight as of two weeks ago. Whoever sanctioned this should be arrested. https://t.co/T0vRylF61s— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 12, 2021
58-year-old Evander Holyfield floored and stopped inside the first round by Vitor Belfort. Not pleasant to watch.— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 12, 2021
This hurts my soul... we shouldn't have seen a 58 year old Holyfield in the ring. Would definitely rather it have been Oscar lol. #HolyfieldBelfort— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) September 12, 2021
That was really hard to watch. Florida commission should be ashamed. I thought they might go through the motions like Tyson and Jones. They didn’t https://t.co/jrgnanrIxp— Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 12, 2021
Appearing on guest commentary duty, former US President Donald Trump gave his thoughts on Holyfield.
“You could see right from the beginning, he was not the same fighter," said Trump.
“That left jab was very slow. He’s lost a lot.”
