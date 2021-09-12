 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Whoever sanctioned this should be ARRESTED’: Shaky Holyfield stopped in first round by Belfort in embarrassing scenes (VIDEO)

12 Sep, 2021 07:51
Get short URL
‘Whoever sanctioned this should be ARRESTED’: Shaky Holyfield stopped in first round by Belfort in embarrassing scenes (VIDEO)
Holyfield slipped through the ropes before being stopped by Belfort. © Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Twitter @FiteTV
Evander Holyfield’s return to the ring ended inside the first round as the veteran heavyweight was stopped by former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in Florida, prompting concern online about the staging of the event.

Stepping in at short notice for the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view contest after original combatant Oscar De Le Hoya was ruled out with Covid, Holyfield had already set fans on edge when footage of his labored sparring and pad work was shared ahead of the bout.

Holyfield last fought competitively a decade ago, and many feared that a return at the age of 58 was too much for the former two-weight undisputed world champion, even in a truncated contest of eight two-minute rounds. 

And so it proved, as Holyfield failed to survive the first round against the 44-year-old Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

After a cautious opening in which neither fighter offered much, Belfort upped the tempo with one minute remaining of the round, forcing Holyfield to back up against the ropes.

As Belfort launched a flurry, Holyfield swung wildly at his rival, missing him and tumbling through the ropes as he completely lost his balance.

RT
Holyfield tumbled into the ropes after missing with a punch. © Getty Images

Holyfield clambered to his feet, but that was merely Belfort’s cue to pounce as he immediately sent his rival back to the deck with a left uppercut.

The veteran survived the count, but Belfort piled on the pressure again, landing with a series of shots to the head and body without reply, leading the referee to wave off the contest with 11 seconds remaining of the round.

Belfort, who had only one professional boxing outing to his name prior to Saturday night, used his moment back in the spotlight to call out YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul, who recently recorded the fourth win of his career with a split-decision victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

“Jake Paul – stop running from me,” Belfort said into the camera.

“You’re going to be my kid. You’re going to meet your daddy.”

Ryan Kavanaugh, the CEO of Triller – the video entertainment service which hosted Saturday’s action – immediately offered to put up $30 million for a winner-takes-all bout on Thanksgiving weekend.  

A beaten Holyfield had appeared a ghost of his former self in the ring, but somehow claimed he had been hard done by with the stoppage, calling it “a bad call.”

“I don’t think the referee should’ve stopped the fight that quick,” said the veteran.

Few would agree with Holyfield, however, as fans, fellow fighters and pundits queued up online to criticize the bout for going ahead.

Some such as US sports journalist Arash Markazi even claimed that the people who sanctioned the contest should be arrested.

Appearing on guest commentary duty, former US President Donald Trump gave his thoughts on Holyfield.

“You could see right from the beginning, he was not the same fighter," said Trump. 

“That left jab was very slow. He’s lost a lot.”

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies