McGregor pal arrested for ‘unprovoked, serious attack’ at UFC star’s newly-opened multimillion-euro Dublin pub

Andy Murray, 38, who has more than 50 prior convictions, was among two people arrested after an "unprovoked" vicious assault at Conor McGregor's newly-opened pub in Dublin left a man unconscious and in need of hospital treatment.

Murray and another man, John Griffiths, have been charged by Irish police in relation to the late-night attack which took place on Saturday at McGregor's Black Forge Inn in Drimnagh in South Dublin City.

It is alleged by cops that a "stranger" was punched to the ground by the two men, with the victim being knocked unconscious in the process and was subsequently kicked and punched in the head while on several more occasions.

CCTV footage of the incident has been seized by police which they say shows a "serious" and "unprovoked" assault on the man who was understood to be celebrating a night out with work colleagues.

In a hearing at Dublin’s District Court, police objected to bail for the both Murray and Griffiths and noted that they were wearing "extremely expensive" designer clothes when they were detained - with Griffiths' watch said to be valued at over €20,000 ($23,700).

Speaking to the court, David Costigan of the Irish police said that Murray - who has an extensive list of previous convictions including drugs offences - has the "resources" to flee the country and has links to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, a country which doesn't an extradition treaty with Ireland.

Costigan also stated that the victim was required to have a brain scan after the assault, the results of which aren't yet available. He also suffered several cuts and bruises in the assault and stated the incident could have been "a lot more serious" had passers-by not intervened.

Another officer, Claire Young, also told the court that Griffiths has extensive access to finances and that they were concerned he may attempt to leave the country to avoid a conviction, saying he has the "capability and resources to evade the jurisdiction."

Presiding Judge Michael Walsh, though, granted Murray bail but said that he must surrender his passport, pay a bond of €1,000 and must sign on daily at a local police station, while similar measures were also imposed on Griffiths.

Conor McGregor himself has also landed in hot water in the past in local Dublin pubs after he was spotted on security footage punching a punter in the face at the Marble Arch after he allegedly turned down a free shot of McGregor's Proper No. Twelve whiskey when he was offered it by the former UFC champion.

McGregor soon issued a public apology to the man in question, but later joked that he was "barred" from the pub when it was reported the UFC star had bought the establishment where the attack took place.