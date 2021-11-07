‘We’re getting smashed’: Fury issues ominous warning to Man United stars as hulk raises fist & tells them to ‘be prepared’ (VIDEO)

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury did not mince his words after watching Manchester United continue their dismal run by slumping to a 2-0 defeat at home to arch-rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

Beleaguered United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had told his players to summon Fury's spirit after their crushing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool in their previous home game.

The embattled coach surprised reporters by pointing to Fury's comeback abilities in his title fights with American Deontay Wilder, adding that his struggling side needed to respond to going a goal behind by responding as victoriously as the WBC king did when he was repeatedly knocked down.

Mancunian Fury was in a boisterous mood on his way to the Premier League showdown at Old Trafford, although his spirits had clearly worsened by the time he returned home from the limp loss that has left the expensively-assembled Red Devils squad nine points behind league leaders Chelsea.

"It's fair to say that United are taking a worse beating than Deontay Wilder took in all of his fights versus me," scorned Fury after the club's fourth setback in six Premier League matches.

"We're absolutely getting smashed out there. I think, partly, it's because the players – no disrespect to any of you – but it doesn't seem like you're digging deep to try and win these games.

"It just seems to me like you're happy to get through them and whatever happens, happens.

"When I fought Wilder and I was on the floor, and any other man I've ever fought, I never, ever believed I was going to lose the fight.

"I always believed I'd come back and win. That's called a winner's mentality. That's something, in the last few games, that you guys have just not had."

Should United find themselves in urgent need of motivation this week, they could be driven by the fear factor of arguably the most feared boxer in the world paying them a visit.

Fury warned that he was planning a trip with former United star Patrice Evra to visit the squad, which includes the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba, at their Carrington training complex, which is only around 60 miles from his Morecambe home.

Evra had pictured himself with Fury and Pogba on Saturday, captioning his social media snap: "An afternoon with the lads."

"Me and Patrice Evra are going to come down to training and give you some of that and give you the hard word of what you need," pledged Fury.

The 6ft 8in warrior raised one of the fists he has put to concussive use in his 22 professional fights as he added: "See you all soon. Be prepared."