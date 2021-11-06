‘We’re off to the derby’: Man United fan Tyson Fury issues message to players as heavyweight champion drives to City clash (VIDEO)

Tyson Fury raised a fist and a rallying cry as he filmed a video for fans while being driven to Manchester United's huge clash with arch-rivals Manchester City which will kick off the weekend action in the Premier League.

Mancunian and huge United fan Fury was on his way to the heavyweight showdown at Old Trafford on Saturday, when the struggling Red Devils are aiming to put their season back on track with a win against their neighbours.

While Fury defended his title in sensational style when he knocked out Deontay Wilder earlier this month, he will be hoping that the reigning champions suffer a shock during City's trip to United.

Sitting in the front passenger seat of a car on his way to the titanic tussle, the 6ft 9in 33-year-old lifted a fist and a huge smile on a day when many United fans will be feeling nerves.

"Come on the Reds," the ever-reliable hypeman shouted into the camera. "We're off to the derby. Come on, United."

Fury's three sons – all named Prince – echoed his sentiments while wearing United attire in the back seats.

His driver was also shown grinning as they made their way to one of the most anticipated encounters of the season so far.

Stars including United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne were pictured arriving at the iconic stadium as Fury issued his message.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stepped off the team bus knowing that another defeat of the kind his side endured against Liverpool in their last match would put him under even greater pressure.

The beleaguered boss oversaw a 5-0 hammering on that occasion in a result that was unprecedented in the club's recent history.

Solskjaer later baffled fans by announcing in a press conference that United can take inspiration from Fury, who climbed off the canvas several times in his trilogy with Wilder.

The Norwegian felt that his players did not show similar resilience when they went a goal behind early on against Liverpool, although some supporters mocked him for channeling Fury's performance in the context of their humiliating defeat.

Last week's 3-0 win at Spurs was a much-needed first win in five Premier League matches for United, including consecutive losses as part of a dismal run of three defeats in four games.

They are eight points behind leaders Chelsea, and a win could draw them level with third-placed City.