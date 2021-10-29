‘Guy’s lost the plot’: Man United boss Solskjaer mocked for channeling Tyson Fury... as he calls Liverpool hammering ‘punch-drunk’

Under-fire Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been mocked for urging his struggling stars to channel their inner Tyson Fury and rise from the canvas like the Red Devils fan and world heavyweight champion boxer.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow's away clash at Tottenham, club legend Solskjaer bizarrely claimed that United's 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool could have been avoided had they shown the spirit heavyweight champion Fury did when he was floored twice in the fourth round of his knockout win over Deontay Wilder earlier this month.

United dismally failed to respond after Naby Keita scored the visitors' opener after five minutes at Old Trafford, conceding again to Diogo Jota eight minutes later before Ballon d'Or winner Mohamed Salah went on to bag a hat-trick.

Amid fans losing patience after a four-match winless streak in the Premier League including three defeats, Solskjaer has insisted his players must show some of the unbeaten Gypsy King's composure ahead of a tough run of three matches in seven days including a return trip to Atalanta in the Champions League and the visit of arch-rivals and reigning champions Manchester City next Saturday.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side should have been more like Tyson Fury during their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool… pic.twitter.com/6eZmwu6xZC — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 29, 2021

"Of course, we have to hold our hands up and that kind of performance isn't acceptable. And you've got to look at why it wasn't acceptable and why it went as it did," said Solskjaer, whose side are seventh in the table and trail leaders Chelsea by eight points.

"I use the analogy that it felt like we were a boxer being punch drunk, knocked down in the first four minutes or first round.

Difference is we didn't just got knocked down, we got mauled. pic.twitter.com/xa7aWijn7S — Tommy (@Bananflotte) October 29, 2021

He’s got knocked down for 3 years pic.twitter.com/hTKN92GYbI — JLSBFUN (@JLSBFUN) October 29, 2021

"We had a chance, we conceded a goal, we wanted to sort it out and went a bit too open and too frantic against a good team.

"You see Tyson Fury when he gets knocked down a couple of times, it's remarkable how calm and composed he is when he's on the floor.

Guys lost the plot. — Matthew James (@MatthewJamesFPL) October 29, 2021

"He counts to six, seven, eight and he gets up and he's ready. Ready to go again. Maybe we got up too early and tried to sort it.

"Minds have to be better but of course we've had to look at different things as well. You have to be up front and honest, [you have] to be direct."

when fury gets knocked he doesnt lose the match or 3 points...he gets another chance in the same match and gets back because he had a strategy to win..he doesn't just go into the ring without a plan like kids fighting in school — Zayyy (@Zay_Mohamed1) October 29, 2021

Solskjaer took on a defiant tone, asking why he would be worried at the start of his press conference – but many viewers were not impressed.

"Guy's lost the plot," said one fan, as another remarked: "Only he knows what he's talking about."

only he knows what he's talking about — DEBeek 🌧🎃 (@Deb_UTD) October 29, 2021

Tyson Fury wants Ole gone too. He’s a United fan after all. — Anthom 🔰 (@thomasdavies88) October 29, 2021

"When Fury gets knocked down, he doesn't lose the match or three points," began another more elaborate criticism.

"He gets another chance in the same match and gets back because he has a strategy to win. He doesn't just go into the ring without a plan like kids fighting in school."

Someone please remind him that its not only Liverpool - we have taken 1 point from 12. Villareal (last season), Aston Villa, Leicester, West Ham (Carabao), Liverpool. Its simply not good enough. — shahiutd_7 (@abhishekr07) October 29, 2021

Tyson Fury is a winner though, let's not compare the two. — Mat Teal (@MatTeal) October 29, 2021

"Tyson Fury wants Ole gone too. He’s a United fan after all," said one wisecracker who may have his wish granted should United fare badly again in the coming days.

"Someone please remind him that it's not only Liverpool – we have taken one point from 12," said a fed-up supporter, reeling off a list of painful setbacks.

"Villarreal last season in the Europa League final, Aston Villa, Leicester, West Ham in the Carabao Cup, Liverpool. It's simply not good enough."