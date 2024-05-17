icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin in China
Putin reveals plans for Kharkov
17 May, 2024 18:43
HomeRussia & FSU

Explosion reported near military academy (VIDEOS)

The incident happened at the Signal Corps school in St. Petersburg
Explosion reported near military academy (VIDEOS)

At least seven people have been injured in a blast at the Signal Corps Military Academy in St. Petersburg on Friday, according to local media.

Emergency responders, including several ambulances and a fire truck, have arrived at the scene. Videos making rounds on social media showed several people being evacuated on stretchers.

Two of the injured were in serious condition, according to local media. One patient was taken to intensive care.

The incident is “not of a terrorist nature,” St. Petersburg regional governor Alexander Beglov said in a statement, noting that the Ministry of Defense has jurisdiction in the matter. 

The cause of the explosion was a munition dating back to the Second World War, the Leningrad Military District said in a statement.

The school, founded in 1919, is named after the legendary Soviet cavalry officer Semyon Budyonny and located on the Tikhoretsk Avenue, in the northern part of the city.

Top stories

RT Features

Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote FEATURE
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes FEATURE
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote
Flight club: Why Indians overseas are so desperate to travel home to vote FEATURE
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes
‘No country should be punished for its sovereignty’ – Fico in quotes FEATURE
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
State visits: Blinken in Kiev; Putin in Beijing
0:00
26:14
Right on time! The unique aesthetics & Know-how of Russian watches
0:00
25:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies