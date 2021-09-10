Baseball star accused of choking, repeatedly punching woman in sexual assault allegations ‘will sit out rest of the MLB season’
Star Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was first placed on the form of leave on July 2, with reports detailing how a woman he allegedly exchanged steamy texts with had accused him of choked her to near-unconsciousness and punching her during two sexual encounters.
MLB and the players' union have now agreed to extend his formal spell on the sidelines until the end of the World Series, according to CNBC, which says that the organizations recognized the 30-year-old "would not be in a position physically to return to play this season."
Bauer has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The player's agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, released a statement on Friday saying that he had agreed to extend his leave "in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction" to the team.Also on rt.com ‘Never been more turned on’: Woman in sexual violence allegations against suspended MLB star ‘told him she liked being choked out’
“He continues to co-operate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him," they emphasized.
“Again, by definition, administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation."
The Pasadena, California, police department turned reported the findings of its investigation to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office at the end of last month. No determination has been made on whether to charge Bauer.
Statement of Trevor Bauer’s co-agents pic.twitter.com/perP6z5mxE— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 10, 2021
The 27-year-old woman who has made the allegations, named as Ms Hill, is said to have been denied a permanent restraining order in August against the winner of the Cy Young pitcher award in 2020.
No decision on whether to suspend Bauer is expected from MLB until prosecutors have confirmed whether they will charge him.
Bauer previously spent six years with the Cleveland Indians and a year with the Cincinnati Reds before joining the Dodgers in the mega-money signing.Also on rt.com Ex-MLB star Encarnacion detained in Dominican Republic for allegedly sexually assaulting daughter
