Ex-MLB star Encarnacion detained in Dominican Republic for allegedly sexually assaulting daughter
Former outfielder Juan Encarnacion is being held without bail due to the nature of the crime and local laws, according to ESPN.
He stands accused of entering his daughter's bedroom while she slept and then sexually assaulting her, according to the girl's mother, who informed the authorities of the alleged act.
Retiring in 2007, the 45-year-old enjoyed a decade at the top level and won championships with both the St. Louis Cardinals and Florida Marlins.
Distrito Nacional Attorney's Office in the Dominican Republic has confirmed the existence of an accusation against the former MLB player, Juan Encarnación, for allegedly having incurred a sexual assault against his daughter, a minor. https://t.co/lYxeHkHTXY— Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) August 28, 2021
Also starring for the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds across his career, Encarnacion is being held in the capital Santo Domingo's Palace of Justice but was expected to be brought before a judge yesterday.
If convicted, he faces up to 15 years behind bars.
As relayed by a report in Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, head of the prosecution Rosalba Ramos explained that the authorities on the Caribbean isle requested 12 months' preventive detention against Encarnacion.
"These are difficult cases that affect a whole family, but the prosecution has a firm position on cases of abuse against minors," said Ramos.
