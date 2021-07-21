Baseball fans branded ‘fat white trash dudes’ for brawling in wild scenes at Chicago White Sox game (VIDEO)

With fans once again allowed back into many major stadiums across the United States, it is perhaps reassuring to see that the age-old tradition of warring fans in the bleachers has survived the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest such incident happened Tuesday during the Chicago White Sox' 9-5 win against the Minnesota Twins, TMZ reported.

One shirtless fan (as is tradition) defended himself against a furious onslaught from fellow supporters in wild footage which has since began to circulate online.

It is unclear as to what started the fracas, but one red-shirted fan landed a barrage of haymakers to his shirtless foe before a peacemaker jumped in to separate the furious fans.

Another night, another fight in the LF bleachers between to fat, white trash dudes (via @Tmh31898Hecker) pic.twitter.com/KkllNzzoB7 — whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) July 21, 2021

The shirtless man, though, wasn't done and seized the moment to move down a couple of rows to continue the melee with another baseball fan - only to once again be met with a flurry of strikes to the dome which quickly resulted in him inadvertently taking a seat - where he soon eats a few more punches.

A third man soon enters the fray in a bid to calm proceedings before the clip mercifully ends, leaving viewers with a multitude of questions.

don't sit in the bleachers at any ballpark anywhere — Rev. Andrew R. Schoppe (@flearhcp97) July 21, 2021

Nature is healing — WSJ (@Johnnyyenright) July 21, 2021

What caused the brawl in the first place? How did the shirtless man not go down after taking a series of blows to the head from at least two fellow supporters? And did he even bring a shirt to the game, and if so where is it?

According to Chicago Police, no arrests were made in relation to this particular incident meaning that everyone involved got off scot-free to live (and fight) another day.

"Don't sit in the bleachers at any ballpark anywhere," warned one fan in response to the clip, while suggested that this type of behavior shouldn't be seen in baseball.

Elsewhere, the parties were branded "fat white trash dudes."

"This is what gives us White Sox fans a bad name!" another person wrote. "Wanna act like that go to a bar!"

A third, though, saw the incident as more of a reminder that America's pastime (baseball that is, not drunken brawls) is finally back in full swing.

"Nature is healing," they wrote.