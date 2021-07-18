‘I still can’t believe it’: Spain football star Llorente shocks stunning girlfriend by proposing on pitch at club stadium (VIDEO)

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente set up and surprised his girlfriend by dragging her to the Wanda Metropolitano under the guise of a tribute video before romantically proposing to her and asking for her hand in marriage.

Social media sensation Patricia Noarbe, who is Llorente's partner and is said to be studying law and administration, thought she was accompanying 26-year-old Llorente to club's 68,000-capacity home to watch a video tribute to the playmaker.

After the couple were first shown a clip of Llorente's last year representing club and country on the video scoreboard, an Atleti representative suggested they watch one "about the things that really matter" in life.

That paved the way for a montage of photos of the couple's time together, and ended with Lllorente down on one knee asking for Noarbe's hand in marriage.

"When I think that it is impossible for me to be happier, Marcos goes and gets it," said the fitness-loving Noarbe, who was pictured being straddled by Llorente in Mykonos after his Euro 2020 adventure with his country ended with a semifinal defeat to Italy.

"Marcos told me that the day he asked me to marry would be the happiest day of my life, and that day was yesterday.

"I was supposed to go to a small tribute for Marcos at the Wanda and I ended up experiencing something so special that I still can't even believe with the most incredible person I've ever met."

Bursting into tears, she immediately slipped the ring on her finger as family and friends who had dressed up for the occasion held an engagement celebration for the soon-to-be-wed couple.

"There is no better life partner," Llorente told his Instagram following of more than 2.3 million, sharing the footage of the pair embracing on the turf.

Fans were equally impressed, remarking that Llorente "just wins at life". "All you can do is stand and admire," one added.

"The way Marcos Llorente could've chosen any place on earth for his engagement but chose the Metropolitano seems so incredible to me," said another. "What a man – impossible not to adore the guy."

Joining from bitter cross-city rivals Real Madrid in 2019, Llorente has become one of manager Diego Simeone's most important players in rojiblanco.

Scoring the winner that knocked holders Liverpool out of the Champions League in his maiden campaign, he named his dog Anfield after the feat.

Last season, having converted into an attacking midfielder or second striker, he became one of the club's most vital cogs alongside Jan Oblak and Luis Suarez in their first Liga title win in seven years.