‘I’d no idea who it was’: Golf star Rory McIlroy looks stunned as man casually steals one of his clubs from under his nose (VIDEO)

Police have taken a man to hospital after Rory McIlory admitted his "surprise" at having one of his golf clubs stolen from his bag in front of him, with world number one Jon Rahm claiming the offender smelled of alcohol.

US Open champion Rahm claimed he "didn't want to get hurt" by the man, who he said was "holding a six iron" and was filmed appearing to inspect McIlroy's bag before removing a dog headcover from a club, swiping it and strolling off.

McIlroy, who was playing with world number one Rahm and US rival Justin Thomas at the time, seemed shocked by what had happened as he noticed the thief casually making his getaway.

Another angle of the footage from the Scottish Open, which was viewed more than 1.3 million times on social media within hours, showed the prankster attempting to tee off with the club before being confronted by a figure who appeared to be an official.

Wait, what? A random fan walked up to Rory McIlroy and took a club out of his bag at the Scottish Open this morning.(🎥: @duncancareygolf)pic.twitter.com/BVkLnKq5al — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 9, 2021

The incident occurred on Friday at the tee for the 10th hole while the Northern Irishman got ready for his second round at The Renaissance Club with Rahm and Thomas.

"I was surprised. Everyone saw what happened on TV," said McIlroy, who is at risk of missing the cut.

"It was handled efficiently and everything was OK. I had no idea who it was."

While his opponent seemed reluctant to talk, Rahm offered more.

"I don't think any of us understood what was going on," the Spaniard conceded.

Here's an angle that shows the thieving golf fan prepare to tee off with Rory McIlroy's club and club head cover. But he took to long though... pic.twitter.com/gpdnLQkSMr — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 9, 2021

"He came in so confident and we thought he was going to take a picture or something. We thought he was maybe part of the camera crew or a photographer.

"After a little bit, when he walked back and they were taking him out you could smell the reason why it happened. Me and Rory didn't say anything. He was holding a six iron and I didn't want to get hurt.

"It didn't put anyone off. If anything it put a smile on our faces. It will be a pretty good story to tell in the future," Rahm concluded.

Another spectator uploaded a video of the man in question being taken away, while a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that "enquiries" are "ongoing".