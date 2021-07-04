 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hot dog-loving Paige Spiranac posts revealing 4th of July snap as she’s left frustrated after speed-eating champ smashes record

4 Jul, 2021 18:06
Golf social media favorite Paige Spiranac gave her take on hot-dog eating as Joey Chestnut broke the world record. © Instagram @_paige.renee / Twitter
Golf pin-up Paige Spinarac has delighted her admirers with a patriotic photo on the 4th of July, while also teasing them with a cheeky hot-dog question as speed-eating king Joey Chestnut set a new record by gorging himself.

Uploading a photo of herself in a Stars and Stripes-style bikini, blonde stunner Spiranac captioned the image with the message "Happy 4th of July" for her fans and adding American flag emojis.

"This is me before I attempted to see how many hot dogs I could eat in 10 minutes. How many do you think I ate?" Spiranac asked her 3 million followers.

Liked by 100,000 people in a couple of hours, the post was met with a string of flame and love heart emoji comments.

But no matter her prowess in scoffing hot dogs, it seems difficult to believe that Spiranac will come anywhere close to the new record set on Sunday in what has become an all-American tradition. 

Branded the GOAT in the "sport", Joey Chestnut set a new world record by putting back 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes. 

Clearly emotional as he had his hand raised while receiving the iconic Nathan's Mustard Belt for the Coney Island landmark's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Chestnut has now won it 14 times.

"This is what I love. I love eating in front of people and they love pushing me," Chestnut remarked to ESPN before his latest feat.

"I’m just a guy that eats hot dogs and have fun. I’m just so happy to be doing this."

But one person left frustrated was Spiranac, as she posted a dig at SportsCenter in the comments section on Twitter for not posting the full clip of Chestnut's performance.

"Would be cool if we saw it," wrote the angry social media celebrity. 

Indeed, broadcaster ESPN was widely slammed for its coverage of the event, with the crucial moment of Chestnut wolfing down his record-breaking hot dogs being missed due to an apparent glitch in the transmission.

Whether his 'achievement' was seen in all its gluttonous glory or not, Chestnut was still dubbed the "greatest athlete of all time" for the feat (jokingly we hope, but sometimes you never know). 

Winning the contest 14 times out of its last 15 editions, Chestnut is estimated to have consumed close to 23,000 calories in what was described by USA Today as an "eating clinic".

