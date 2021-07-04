Hot dog-loving Paige Spiranac posts revealing 4th of July snap as she’s left frustrated after speed-eating champ smashes record

Golf pin-up Paige Spinarac has delighted her admirers with a patriotic photo on the 4th of July, while also teasing them with a cheeky hot-dog question as speed-eating king Joey Chestnut set a new record by gorging himself.

Uploading a photo of herself in a Stars and Stripes-style bikini, blonde stunner Spiranac captioned the image with the message "Happy 4th of July" for her fans and adding American flag emojis.

"This is me before I attempted to see how many hot dogs I could eat in 10 minutes. How many do you think I ate?" Spiranac asked her 3 million followers.

Liked by 100,000 people in a couple of hours, the post was met with a string of flame and love heart emoji comments.

But no matter her prowess in scoffing hot dogs, it seems difficult to believe that Spiranac will come anywhere close to the new record set on Sunday in what has become an all-American tradition.

Branded the GOAT in the "sport", Joey Chestnut set a new world record by putting back 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Clearly emotional as he had his hand raised while receiving the iconic Nathan's Mustard Belt for the Coney Island landmark's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Chestnut has now won it 14 times.

"This is what I love. I love eating in front of people and they love pushing me," Chestnut remarked to ESPN before his latest feat.

JOEY CHESTNUT WITH A NEW WORLD RECORD 76 HOTDOGS IN 10 MINUTES 😳 14 titles 🐐 pic.twitter.com/3iia7YIHdr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 4, 2021

"I’m just a guy that eats hot dogs and have fun. I’m just so happy to be doing this."

But one person left frustrated was Spiranac, as she posted a dig at SportsCenter in the comments section on Twitter for not posting the full clip of Chestnut's performance.

"Would be cool if we saw it," wrote the angry social media celebrity.

Would be cool if we saw it — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 4, 2021

Indeed, broadcaster ESPN was widely slammed for its coverage of the event, with the crucial moment of Chestnut wolfing down his record-breaking hot dogs being missed due to an apparent glitch in the transmission.

Whether his 'achievement' was seen in all its gluttonous glory or not, Chestnut was still dubbed the "greatest athlete of all time" for the feat (jokingly we hope, but sometimes you never know).

ESPN's production quality today are on par with my Zoom meetings. pic.twitter.com/BAeya0WxSv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 4, 2021

Joey Chestnut has set a new world record, eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.• Calories: 22,800• Total Fat: 1,368• Carbohydrates: 1,824• Protein: 836Chestnut has now won the event 14 out of the last 15 years.The greatest athlete of all time. pic.twitter.com/5GEJQ1qMBI — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 4, 2021

Winning the contest 14 times out of its last 15 editions, Chestnut is estimated to have consumed close to 23,000 calories in what was described by USA Today as an "eating clinic".