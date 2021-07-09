‘Never been more turned on’: Woman in sexual violence allegations against suspended MLB star ‘told him she liked being choked out’

A woman who was granted a restraining order as part of allegations against Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer told the now-suspended baseball ace to "gimme all the pain", according to a report showing purported text messages.

A police investigation is underway against the superstar pitcher after a woman claimed he had sodomized her without consent and choked her unconscious while also punching her in the face and vagina, requiring hospitalization.

In the second of the two meetings, the woman said she suffered massive headaches and vomited, although Bauer’s legal team say the accuser had consented to rough sex.

The Dodgers have canceled a bobblehead night on August 19 for Bauer, who they tied to a record-breaking three-year, $102 million deal just months ago.

The Dodgers updated their promo schedule yesterday. Trevor Bauer's bobblehead has been removed. — Dodgers Tailgate (@DodgersTailgate) July 7, 2021

In a statement, the team said that it "did not feel it was appropriate while investigations continue by Major League Baseball and the Pasadena Police Department", adding that no further comment would be made at the time.

MLB put Bauer on a paid seven-day leave, which has been extended for another week, after graphic documents related to the temporary restraining order were released.

The league and authorities are investigating the claims that were made by a 27-year-old woman last week about two sexual encounters that allegedly occurred earlier this year after the pair met via Instagram.

In correspondence reproduced by dailymail.com, the woman – identified as Ms Hill – appears to offer Bauer "100 nose kisses to make you feel better" as part of a series of texts said to have been exchanged before their second sexual encounter.

She purportedly told Bauer to take a pair of pink socks off "when it's time to choke me out", calling him "the best" and making reference to a "game changer".

Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer's administrative leave has been extended by seven days as police and the league continue to investigate sexual assault allegations against him. Unless something is resolved by then -- very unlikely -- league and union will discuss an indefinite extension. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 8, 2021

"Never been more turned on in all my life," the texts shared by the outlet read at one point. "Gimme all the pain."

Among the messages that appear to have been sent by Bauer, the 30-year-old seems to tell Hill that she "turned me on so much", confesses to wanting "my arm around your neck from behind" and is told by her to "get a couple of slaps in there and then another handprint on my @$$".

The woman said in her application for a protective order that she had not consented to being beaten to the point of suffering facial fractures, describing being choked unconscious as assault.

She claimed she continued to communicate with Bauer after the second alleged assault because she feared retribution if she did not play along, and the athlete was ordered to stay at least 100ft away from her and her home in the order granted by a judge on Thursday.

According to the report, medical notes show that she suffered an "acute head injury", "assault by strangulation", two black eyes and severe anal bleeding after their second alleged encounter.

Trevor Bauer's representatives sent Larry Brown Sports what they say are text messages between Bauer and the woman who has accused him of assault. The messages allegedly came between the 1st and 2nd encounters. Police in Pasadena are investigating https://t.co/6LNthTVagrpic.twitter.com/NDjJNgUKam — Larry Brown (@LBSports) July 1, 2021

She is said to have recounted an apology by Bauer after the second alleged incident, when he allegedly said he told her: "I would never do those things to you if it wasn't sexually."

Hill reportedly underwent a sexual assault screening in hospital and was spoken to by police officers who were called in by doctors.

Bauer is being investigated over the assault claims but has not been charged with any crimes, with his representatives describing a "wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman]."

"Mr Bauer and [the woman] have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks," added agents Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, who represent one of the highest-paid players in baseball.

"Her basis for filing a protection order is non-existent, fraudulent and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications.

Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, Chris Taylor, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Albert Pujols, and Dustin May have all unfollowed #Dodgers teammate Trevor Bauer on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/pjB9TwSNkf — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) July 7, 2021

Trevor Bauer will not appeal MLB placing him on seven-day administrative leave. pic.twitter.com/E4nxhExUTt — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 2, 2021

"Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100 percent consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

In a second statement, his team said: "We re-affirm our original statement and refute [the woman's] allegations in the strongest possible terms.

"Mr Bauer will not appeal MLB's decision to place him on administrative leave at this time in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and to his teammates.

"Of note, administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action, nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league's investigation."

Fans are not currently able to find Bauer's merchandise at the Dodger Stadium, on the MLB website or with other stores licensed by the reigning 2020 World Series champions.