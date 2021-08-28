Team Khabib ‘beast’ will fight for $1MN after latest win – but viewers blast Florida MMA judges over ‘embarrasing’ split decision

An unbeaten Russian MMA star mentored by ex-UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight for $1 million after extending his long unbeaten run, winning despite fury from fans at bizarre judging in the US.

Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev dominated his play-off fight with Englishman Brendan Loughnane at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, earning himself the chance to hit the jackpot against Chris Wade in the final on October 27.

Known for his savage flying knee attacks, the 30-year-old had spoken this week about the influence Nurmagomedov continues to have in his training camps, continuing the close relationship Khaybulaev had with his late father, hugely influential coach Abdulmanap.

Khaybulaev's performance was somewhat overshadowed by the split decision official verdict, which infuriated some viewers so much that they accused the panel of astonishing incompetence.

Movlid Khaybulaev got the split decision win over Brendan Loughnane to advance to the featherweight championship fight 🏆 #PFLPlayoffspic.twitter.com/If7lMlKOM1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 28, 2021

Honestly, even the judge giving Loughnane one round should be ashamed.CLEAR 30-27 Khaybulaev fight#PFLPlayoffs — Tom Albano (@thomasjalbano) August 28, 2021

"A split decision? Florida judging, man," boggled high-profile MMA reporter Chamatkar Sandhu after one judge scored a 29-28 victory for Loughnane and another gave Khaybulaev a 29-28 win.

"Movlid Khaybulaev is a beast. One of the best featherweights in the world. Feel for Brendan Loughnane. Time to go home after 18 months away, see his family and friends. Recharge, reset and come back."

Movlid Khaybulaev is a beast. One of the best featherweights in the world. Feel for Brendan Loughnane. Time to go home after 18 months away, see his family and friends. Recharge, reset and come back.Also, a split decision? Florida judging, man 🤦 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 28, 2021

I love Brendan but there's no way he 2 rounds 😫 — ReeceUJ (@ReeceManUFC) August 28, 2021

Others were less diplomatic. "Honestly, even the judge giving Loughnane one round should be ashamed," fumed one critic. Clear 30-27 Khaybulaev fight."

Another said: "I’ve never seen the Professional Fighters League until tonight. I walked away to other room knowing Movlid won easily, then I heard split and was like, 'What?'"

It is so obvious that PFL has crooked judges. This is far too consistent within PFL to be coincidence — Subway Belichick (@guru_scout) August 28, 2021

The athletic commissions provide the judges, not the organization — Charles Fraga (@FragnificentKW) August 28, 2021

A fan vote and experts including ex-UFC favorit Chael Sonnen were unanimous in declaring Khaybulaev the winner, and even Loughnane supporters were surprised by the scores, with one admitting: "I love Brendan but there's no way he won two rounds."

Dagestani Khaybulaev told his camp: "I want to thank my team, my brothers, who were involved in my victory, who were worried about me.

I’m glad im not the only one I’ve never seen the PFL till tonight I walked away to other room knowing Movlid won easily then I heard split and was like what? — The Guy Who Bets (@guy_bets) August 28, 2021

"Thanks to my opponent for a good fight, from which I will definitely benefit, I was glad to share the octagon with you.

"Abdulmanap [Nurmagomedvov]: we, in turn, will carry your legacy on our shoulders."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA fighter cousin, Usman, replied to the social media post with a string of hearts, while Loughnane responded: "Thank you for the lessons, brother. Go and win the belt, champ."