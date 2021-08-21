‘Who needs Messi?’ PSG maintain 100% start as Gueye fires long-range stunner while megastar new signing rests (VIDEO)

Paris Saint-Germain made light of the absence of Lionel Messi as the French giants maintained their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season with victory at Brest, including a sensational goal from Idrissa Gueye.

Blockbuster summer signing Messi is yet to make his PSG debut and continues to be eased into life in France, having started pre-season training late due to his Copa America exertions with Argentina.

The 34-year-old was given the weekend off by Mauricio Pochettino and was seen jetting back to Barcelona with his family on Friday.

Also without Brazilian megastar Neymar and former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, PSG still made it three wins from three in their Ligue 1 campaign with a 4-2 win at Brest thanks to goals from Ander Herrera, Kylian Mbappe, Gueye and Angel Di Maria.

The hosts had threatened a comeback after cutting the deficit to 2-1 and then 3-2, but succumbed to the star-studded visitors who also had new summer goalkeeping signing Gianluigi Donnarumma on the bench.

Pick of the goals for PSG was the strike from distance from Senegalese midfielder Gueye, which had some fans crowing that the French titans might not even need Messi in their ranks.

Who needs Lionel Messi when you have got Idrissa Gana Gueye. What a goal this is. Take a bow, Gana. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5Of6wMABmm — Everton Extra (@Everton_Extra) August 20, 2021

Regardless of his team’s display, PSG boss Pochettino – as well as the club’s fans – will be itching to see the six-time Ballon d’Or winner in their starting line-up as soon as possible.

Messi has already been in full training with the Parc des Princes club and will be tipped to finally make his debut against Reims next Sunday.