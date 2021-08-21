 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Who needs Messi?’ PSG maintain 100% start as Gueye fires long-range stunner while megastar new signing rests (VIDEO)

21 Aug, 2021 09:00
Get short URL
‘Who needs Messi?’ PSG maintain 100% start as Gueye fires long-range stunner while megastar new signing rests (VIDEO)
PSG were without Messi but Gueye scored a stunner. © Reuters / Twitter
Paris Saint-Germain made light of the absence of Lionel Messi as the French giants maintained their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season with victory at Brest, including a sensational goal from Idrissa Gueye.

Blockbuster summer signing Messi is yet to make his PSG debut and continues to be eased into life in France, having started pre-season training late due to his Copa America exertions with Argentina.

The 34-year-old was given the weekend off by Mauricio Pochettino and was seen jetting back to Barcelona with his family on Friday.

READ MORE: Barcelona fans descend into self-denial as Lionel Messi returns to Catalan capital after being left out of PSG squad

Also without Brazilian megastar Neymar and former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, PSG still made it three wins from three in their Ligue 1 campaign with a 4-2 win at Brest thanks to goals from Ander Herrera, Kylian Mbappe, Gueye and Angel Di Maria.

The hosts had threatened a comeback after cutting the deficit to 2-1 and then 3-2, but succumbed to the star-studded visitors who also had new summer goalkeeping signing Gianluigi Donnarumma on the bench.

Pick of the goals for PSG was the strike from distance from Senegalese midfielder Gueye, which had some fans crowing that the French titans might not even need Messi in their ranks.

Regardless of his team’s display, PSG boss Pochettino – as well as the club’s fans – will be itching to see the six-time Ballon d’Or winner in their starting line-up as soon as possible.

Messi has already been in full training with the Parc des Princes club and will be tipped to finally make his debut against Reims next Sunday.

Also on rt.com Messi presented to PSG fans again as Parc des Princes goes wild for ex-Barca superstar on matchday (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies