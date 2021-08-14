Messi presented to PSG fans again as Parc des Princes goes wild for ex-Barca superstar on matchday (VIDEO)

Football superstar Lionel Messi has been presented to fans of his new club PSG for a second time this week, as a packed Parc des Princes went wild for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and Sergio Ramos on matchday.

Officially announced on Tuesday as he landed in the French capital for his medical, the 34-year-old will now ply his trade in Ligue 1 after ending a two-decade relationship with the Catalans when contract talks broke down.

Already unveiled at a press conference midweek and in front of gathered PSG fanatics, Messi was wheeled out for another set of waving and smiling as his new outfit take on Strasbourg this evening.

Lionel Messi is presented to the PSG fans 🔥(via @PSG_English) pic.twitter.com/AtIE1o9pUg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 14, 2021

The Argentine's mere presence sent the crowd into raptures as they waved flags and banners with messages such as "Welcome, Messi".

Clearly moved by the reception as the masses chanted at the top of their lungs, Messi even said a couple of words on the microphone and took his place among fellow new arrivals Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi who were also present.

Alongside snatching the domestic title back from Lille, the pressure is now on to deliver what they and Messi want most – the Champions League.

But the new number 30 still does not have his debut penciled in yet after a month out of action following a victorious Copa America campaign with his country this summer.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!