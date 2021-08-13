Jake Paul cleared of federal charges and sparks debate after comparing himself to pound-for-pound great 'Canelo' Alvarez

YouTube prankster Jake Paul will not face federal charges in relation to a riot at an Arizona mall last year, and has sparked debate online after daring to compare his boxing record to that of pound-for-pound 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The office for the District of Arizona explained to TMZ that its prosecutors won't be pursuing charges against the 24-year-old in relation to an incident that occurred just days after the murder of George Floyd in June 2020.

Paul was criticized after posting Instagram stories of looters outside Fashion Square in Arizona where a PF Chang restaurant was also being attacked.

In one clip, someone recognized him and asked for a photo which he agreed to, and Paul then strolled into the mall amid looting taking place.

Paul was originally hit with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly charges by the Scottsdale Police Department, who announced them on Twitter.

As a part of their investigation, the FBI raided Paul’s home in August last year and confiscated firearms including a long gun allegedly found in his hot tub.

Paul’s counsel, who claimed their client wasn't at home during the raid, told The Verge yesterday how they are "pleased that the United States Attorney reached the conclusion that no criminal charges should be filed".

On social media, Paul, who will face ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the squared circle at the end of the month, made the boxing world scoff once more by daring to compare himself to pound-for-pound king Sal 'Canelo' Alvarez.

"Canelo Alvarez’s opponent in his 10th fight was 0-0, and whom after defeat, never fought again," he wrote on Twitter.

"In my 4th fight I’m taking on a pound-for-pound decorated fighter who has won on the biggest stages and is considered one of the top welterweights ever."

"Canelo was 16 fighting grown men in his 4th pro fight," was one well-received response by a boxing TV presenter to that particular outburst.

Elsewhere, boxing coach Stephen Edwards, who once trained former light middleweight champion Julian Williams, told an anecdote of how he bumped into an old high school friend at the airport.

"She tells her son I train professional boxers," said Edwards.

"The kid gets shy and whispers: 'Mom, ask him does he know Jake Paul.' No Pac [Manny Pacquiao] or Floyd [Mayweather]. But Jake Paul."

"This is what I do it for," Paul replied.

"I want to bring boxing back to the forefront of sports like it deserves to be. You can keep hating on me, but I promise I’m trying to lift the sport we all love. Please if you see that kid again, tell him I appreciate his support," he demanded, alongside a prayer emoji.

"Bro no one is hating on you. I'm just telling a story. I never said a bad word about you. Get your money," fired back Edwards.