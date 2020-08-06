 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH dozens of FBI & SWAT agents raid mansion of YouTuber Jake Paul, seize ‘multiple rifles’ amid probe into looting & vandalism

6 Aug, 2020 02:31
FILE PHOTO ©  YouTube / Jake Paul
Dozens of FBI agents and SWAT officers have raided the sprawling California mansion of controversial YouTube star Jake Paul, seizing several weapons amid an investigation into looting and vandalism at an Arizona shopping mall.

“The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020,” the bureau said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency noted that a separate search warrant was also executed in Las Vegas, but said no arrests had been made. The YouTuber was not present at the time of the search.

The raid on Paul’s Calabasas residence was captured in photos and videos that circulated on social media. The officers were seen carrying a number of rifles out of the mansion.

Paul was charged in June with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after appearing in a video at a mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, near Phoenix, where protesters were seen vandalizing and looting stores. While police in Scottsdale have clarified that those charges have since been dropped, they said a federal probe is ongoing.

“It has been decided that in the cases charging Jake Paul, Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon it is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed,” the police said in a statement on Wednesday, referring to two others who had been charged alongside Paul.

The YouTuber maintains he did not take part in any theft or destruction of property, however, insisting he was merely there to document the demonstration-turned-riot, which came soon after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Paul’s attorney has acknowledged Wednesday’s raid, saying his client intended to cooperate with the investigation and that his legal team is “still gathering information” on the incident.

