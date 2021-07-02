‘You know who Floyd trained before you, right?’ Jake Paul savagely trolls Mayweather after boxing icon trains with MMA foe Woodley

Jake Paul has hammered "old man" Floyd Mayweather after the YouTube prankster's next foe – MMA star Tyron Woodley – trained with the unbeaten boxer, claiming he is out of shape and took a fight with his brother to pay his taxes.

Sharing snaps of himself training with Mayweather, former UFC champion Woodley echoed the braggart's claims about his huge purse from his recent farce fight with Paul's brother, Logan, by claiming that his scrap with the celebrity will be a "bank robbery" easy payday.

Woodley insisted that Paul had "f*cked up" by agreeing to take on an MMA fighter for a second time on August 28 – he has already knocked out Ben Askren – in a message that caused the loudmouth to turn his venom on veteran Mayweather.

"You know who Floyd trained before you, right?" Paul asked, brutally mocking Woodley over Mayweather's tutelage of former NBA star Nate Robinson, who Paul knocked out in such shuddering fashion that it led to concerns over the safety of the mismatch being arranged at all.

Floyd Mayweather is helping Tyron Woodley prepare for pro boxing debut against Jake Paul

"Fun fact: Floyd was calling Nate constantly, leading up to our fight, giving him pointers and advice to beat me, only to be turned into a kitchen mat.

"How is Floyd Mayweather, who couldn't even get in shape or come up with a strategy to beat my brother, going to try to teach another old man how to come in and beat me?"

Paul went on to savage 44-year-old Mayweather over his age and reports that he owed millions of dollars in taxes.

Writing "shiver me timbers" in response to the news of Woodley being trained by Mayweather, Paul shared mock-up pictures of the aging pair inside and outside a care home for the elderly.

One photo placed the pair on the lawn of the Sunny Pastures Retirement Home shadowboxing.

"Was it worth ruining your legacy to get sent into retirement by a Pokemon YouTuber?" asked Paul, portraying 39-year-old Woodley posing the question to Mayweather.

"Well, I don't know about you but I didn't pay my taxes so I had no choice here," Mayweather was imagined replying. "Plus the coffee is great here and I'm finally learning to read."

Not long after Woodley's boxing debut against 3-0 Paul was announced, Mayweather, who was on the eve of facing the other Paul sibling Logan, offered his services to 'The Chosen One'.

"Give me Tyron Woodley. I will make sure I get in camp and train him for this fight," he said to Perez Hilton.

Floyd Mayweather wants to train Jake Paul's next opponent, Tyron Woodley.

"I want Tyron Woodley to come to Las Vegas and work with us."

Discussing the matter, Woodley confirmed: "[Mayweather] just texted me, let's do it."

"I just talked to him today so for sure, why would I not train with the greatest boxer of all time?

shiver me timbers

"He's already my dog and we've been talking about training anyway, so for sure. I'm definitely going to take him up on that."

A few weeks on, the back-on-forth has become concrete and more than just talk, with Woodley posting photos of himself and Mayweather in the squared circle on social media.

"Bank Robbery in progress," he said in the caption, in a nod to Mayweather having called his eight-round exhibition bout on pay-per-view against Logan Paul in Miami last month a "legalized bank robbery".

"Y'all f*cked up. It's stuck now," Woodley added.

Ex-welterweight king Woodley has reiterated his claims that Jake will taste defeat on August 28 in brutal fashion.

"At the end of the day, he's gonna get beat up. He's gonna get knocked out," Woodley told fellow former UFC champion Michael Bisping.

"Hopefully, it's not too bad because what's happening is, his people are gassing him up that he can win.

"He accepted this fight, and I was very surprised he accepted this fight.

Dummy that's a pic of me getting a black belt after i smashed someone for a ufc one. But you wouldn't know nothing about getting strapped up. only strap ons

buy the dip

"They're gassing him up and they're giving him that, 'You've got the power, he's old, he ain't won a fight in a million years – you're the younger, more hungry fighter, he's taking you lightly, you can beat him.'

"They're lying to this kid, and they're gonna get him f*cked up.

"What's going to happen is, I'm going to beat him, I'm going to knock him out, and hopefully it's not too bad where he doesn't want to do it again because I want to take the money again.

"I want to rob the bank twice. So that's the plan. I really don't have smoke with his brother Logan but sh*t, after he sees what I do to his brother, he might want to get the hands, too."