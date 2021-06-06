‘Why would I not train with the greatest boxer of all-time?’ Woodley confirms Mayweather training plans ahead of Jake Paul bout

The rivalry between the Paul brothers and Floyd Mayweather looks set to continue past Sunday after Tyron Woodley confirmed he has accepted the 50-0 boxer's offer to train him ahead of his August clash with Jake Paul.

Mayweather, 44, returns to the ring late on Sunday night for an exhibition against the elder of the two Paul brothers, Logan, but the ring legend has also noted his dislike for Jake Paul after the two became involved in a heated melee after Paul stole Mayweather's baseball cap during a tense verbal exchange at a press event a number of weeks ago.

An enraged Mayweather instigated a wild scuffle which reportedly saw him landing a barrage of blows on the YouTuber while also threatening to "kill" Paul after he repeatedly claimed that he had been "disrespected" by the former Disney child star.

Mayweather will have an opportunity for revenge against one half of the internet bad-boys this weekend on pay-per-view but seems to already have the other in his crosshairs after he announced an offer to train ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley ahead of the late summer showdown with Jake Paul which was announced this week.

Tyron Woodley is 100% ✅ training with Floyd mayweather and andre ward.Woodley is 100% taking this fight seriously you can’t tell by this interview and others he’s not just in for the money he wants to take jakes head off.#PaulWoodley#MayweatherPaul 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V11soMqjgV — UndisputedTweets (@P4PTweetss) June 4, 2021

"Give me Tyron Woodley," said Mayweather to press in Miami. "I'm going to make sure I get in camp and I’m gonna train him for this fight. I want Tyron Woodley to come to Las Vegas and work with us."

That proved too good an opportunity for novice boxer Woodley to turn down.

"They just texted me, let’s do it," Woodley said. "I just talked to him today. For sure, why would I not train with the greatest boxer of all-time?

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Tyron Woodley for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.@FloydMayweather@TWooodley@jakepaulpic.twitter.com/4gHM8CGCql — YouTube Boxing 🥊 (@Youtube_Boxing_) June 3, 2021

"He’s already my dog. We’ve been talking about training anyways, so for sure, definitely going to take him up on that."

Jake Paul has surprisingly opened as the favorite in the Showtime-promoted showdown with Woodley later this summer despite having just four professional boxing matches under his belt, coming against fighters who could only charitably be described as boxers.

Woodley, while making his boxing debut, is far more of a seasoned striker compared to Paul's last opponent, Ben Askren, and has shown off his striking skills on numerous occasions in the Octagon – including a first-round knockout of Robbie Lawler to win the UFC welterweight title in 2016 – to suggest that Mayweather might just have more than enough to work with in the gym with Woodley to eek out some more revenge on the Pauls.