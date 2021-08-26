‘He’s very honorable’: Flying knee king Khaybulaev inspired by Khabib, his father and Hasbullah as powerhouse targets MMA history

After a training camp illuminated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and internet sensation Hasbullah, Movlid Khaybulaev has worn a t-shirt honoring the ex-UFC champ's late father, Abdulmanap, at his latest face-off.

Unbeaten Professional Fighters League (PFL) featherweight Khaybulaev hopes to pay tribute to revered coach Abdulmanap, whose death following complications related to Covid-19 last year left him devastated, when he faces Brendan Loughnane in Hollywood on Friday.

The Dagestani had Nurmagomedov senior's face on his chest as he came face-to-face with his PFL Playoffs 3 semifinal opponent, and has trained as part of the MMA icon's team ahead of a bout which could move him a step closer to the PFL's $1 million top prize in the tournament.

"I owe him a lot because he is the one who put a lot of time into this – probably more than he spent with his family, he was training with his students and coaching us," experienced Khaybulaev told MMA Junkie of his former mentor.

"I am here as a result of his work. He's a big inspiration for me and we're going to carry his legacy."

One of the brutal tactics Khaybulaev has undoubtedly worked on is his hallmark flying knee, putting the method to concussive effect on several occasions throughout his career – most notably in a ten-second knockout of now-UFC fighter Damon Jackson in 2019.

"To me, [Loughnane's] just another opponent," he said, discussing a rival who has expressed surprise that Khaybulaev is the pre-fight favorite.

"He has great preparation but I also have great training; I'm training with Khabib Nurmagomedov's team. They are the best guys there and there is a lot of training.

"I've actually known [Nurmaomedov] since 2009. He's always been around. We trained with his father when he was alive.

"He's a great guy – he's helping us and at this point he's very supportive, in many ways. It stays like a big family.

"He's a great inspiration in the region: he was one of the people who put Dagestan on the map and know everyone knows the region much more than before.

"He's a very honorable man – he helps us not only in fighting but in lifestyle, how to be an honorable person. He's just a great inspiration and a great man to make our region known in the world."

A less orthodox stablemate of Khaybulaev's is Hasbullah Magomedov, the tiny fighter who hails from Nurmagomedov's hometown and has earned viral fame for social media clips promoting a potential fight with vlogger Abdurozik, who is from Tajikistan.

"He's always at the gym – I see him all the time, he comes, he's one of us," said Khaybulaev. "He's like a brother to us; he's there around us, helping us.

"We live in strange times and people like to talk. You give them a reason and they're going to blow up on the internet. That's the case with him: he's a good subject of conversation and people follow that. It's just social media times."

Khaybulaev had a tricky year personally and professionally last year, not least through the knock-on effects of the forced inactivity of the PFL.

"For me, it's about the title and everything that comes with that," he respnded when asked about the potential financial jackpot on offer now that he has returned to the cage.

"It's all about legacy. I've been fighting for a long time and I want to cement my name in MMA history.

"Money would be great but, once you win the title and become the champion, money will come one way or the other – whether it's this million or some other way. It's more about securing my legacy and showing I'm the best."