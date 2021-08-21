Con the comeback trail: McGregor shows off progress 6 weeks after horror leg break as he pedals on exercise bike (VIDEO)

Conor McGregor is ramping up training for his UFC return just weeks after suffering the gruesome leg break which brought an end to his fight with Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas.

Much of McGregor’s time since enduring defeat in his trilogy bout with Poirier has been taken up with bitter Twitter taunts of his UFC rivals, but the Irishman appears to be pushing hard to get back to full fitness.

The Notorious shared footage of his progress with his 41.9 million Instagram followers, showing himself pedaling on an exercise bike without wearing a leg brace while being closely monitored.

“5 weeks, 5 days post op, I am back on the bike. Working from the global hub of physical therapy training and recovery,” wrote McGregor, tagging the sports science specialists who are aiding his recovery.

McGregor underwent surgery after snapping his tibia and fibula in his lower left leg following a kick against Poirier in the first round of their UFC 264 showdown on July 10.

The grisly injury handed Poirier back-to-back victories against his rival and edged the American 2-1 ahead across their three contests.

McGregor has already vowed to come back for a fourth fight with Poirier, bitterly dismissing the result as “illegitimate” while goading his foe and making repeated insinuations about Poirier's wife.

The 33-year-old Dubliner has also used his downtown since the fight to target former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov over the death of his father, in a tweet which many fans felt crossed the line.

As well as trading with the Russian, McGregor has engaged in spats with retired two-weight UFC king Daniel Cormier as well as ex-middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

McGregor has been slated for a 2022 octagon comeback but will be forced to watch on while the UFC’s lightweight ranks move on without him.

Poirier is set to challenge for the 155lbs belt against reigning Brazilian champion Charles Oliveira later this year, setting the ‘The Diamond’ up for the title shot he had previously passed up in favor of a lucrative third outing with McGregor.