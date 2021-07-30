We will ROC you! Karatsev and Vesnina dump out Djokovic and Stojanovic to set up ALL-RUSSIAN mixed doubles Olympic final

The mixed doubles final in Tokyo will be an all-Russian affair after Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina beat Serbian pair Novak Djokovic and Nina Stojanovic in their semi-final on Friday.

Competing under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) banner, Karatsev and Vesnina overcame the Serbian duo in straight sets, 7-6 (6-4) 7-5, to progress to the gold medal match.

There, they will meet compatriots Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who overcame Australian duo John Peers and Ash Barty in their semi-final earlier on Friday.

The defeat for Serbia capped a disappointing day for men's world number one Djokovic, who lost his singles semi-final against Germany's Alexander Zverev earlier in the day – dashing his hopes of a historic 'Golden Slam'.

Djokovic valiantly returned to court for his doubles match with Stojanovic, but they were unable to overcome a dogged Karatsev and Vesnina.

The ROC duo took the first set on a tie-break having saved set point on the Karatsev serve.

The duo also battled back from a break down in the second set, breaking in game 8 and then for a second time in game 12 on the Stojanovic serve.

The match-winning point came when Vesnina blasted a return of serve at Djokovic, who then sent the ball long.

🚨 An all ROC mixed doubles final 🚨Pavlyuchenkova/Rublev vs. Vesnina/Karatsev will battle for the gold🥇#Tokyo2020 | #Olympicspic.twitter.com/IWUTCizvRX — wta (@WTA) July 30, 2021

#WeWillROCYou, they really meant it!Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev are into the Olympics mixed doubles final with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Djokovic and Stojanovic, meaning ROC will bring home the gold and silver medals!DAVAI![📸: Alexey Filippov / Sputnik] pic.twitter.com/fj7tiPG9T6 — WTA Russians (@WTArussians) July 30, 2021

Vesnina – a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion and an Olympic gold medalist in the women's doubles in Rio five years ago – is in line for two medals at this summer's Games, having only returned from maternity leave at the start of the season.

The 34-year-old star plays in the women's doubles bronze medal match alongside Veronika Kudermetova on Saturday.

She and mixed doubles partner Karatsev are guaranteed at least a silver and possibly more when they meet compatriots Rublev and Pavlyuchenkova one day later.

Beaten Serbian duo Djokovic and Stojanovic will play the Australian pair to battle for the bronze.