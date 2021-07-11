‘Thug wife’: Poirier’s partner Jolie gives stricken McGregor MIDDLE FINGER in octagon as Irishman launches ugly post-fight tirade

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie fipped the middle finger at Conor McGregor as the stricken Irishman sat in the octagon with a brutal leg injury following his defeat at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

McGregor suffered an excruciating defeat to a dominant Poirier after the Dubliner’s left ankle snapped at the end of the first round as he stepped backwards after throwing a punch.

The contest was called off as Poirier was declared the winner via a doctor stoppage TKO, putting the American 2-1 ahead in the trilogy between the two rivals.

An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.Dustin Poirier won via TKO. pic.twitter.com/jsZVltGniI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

Part of the build-up to Saturday night’s main event at the T-Mobile Arena had focused on McGregor’s return to his brash smack talk antics, including claims from ‘The Notorious’ that Poirier’s wife had attempted to slide into his direct messages on social media.

Poirier had shrugged off McGregor’s mind games, even claiming that the supposed Instagram request from wife Jolie to the Irishman could have been fabricated.

Poirier appeared equally unfazed on stepping inside the octagon, dominating much of the opening round before McGregor's lower left leg snapped, bringing an end to the contest.

As McGregor sat in agony in the octagon he still continued to spit out barbs at Poirier and his wife.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

"Your wife is in my DMs"Conor McGregor to Dustin Poirier pic.twitter.com/iT01KfI4Cw — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) July 11, 2021

“This is not over,” a defiant McGregor fumed.

“If I have to take this outside with him it's all outside. I don't give a bollocks.”

“Your wife is in my DMs hey baby.

“Hit me back up we'll catch you later on. We'll be at the after party. The Wynn nightclub baby. You little h**. F*ck him.”

Inside the octagon to celebrate her husband’s victory, Jolie Poirier flashed her middle finger at McGregor as he gave his post-fight interview.

The image was quickly shared on social media, with UFC star Michael Chiesa labeling Jolie Poirier a “thug wife.”

Dustin Poirier branded McGregor a “dirtbag” in his own post-fight comments, asserting that the former two-weight champion had gone too far with pre-fight rhetoric, which included threats to “murder” the American in the octagon.

“Murder stuff, there’s no coming back from that,” Poirier said.

“This guy’s a dirtbag, man. Anybody booing, you can kiss my whole a**hole,” Poirier added to the 20,000 fans at the T-Mobile Arena.

“Karma’s not a b*tch, she’s a mirror.”

Poirier now appears set for a match-up with reigning UFC lightweight champions Charles Oliveira, having previously turned down a shot at the belt in favor of a lucrative third meeting with McGregor.

However, UFC boss Dana White hinted that a fourth bout between Poirier and McGregor would happen further down the line.

“It sucks, it’s brutal, it’s not the way you want fights to end,” said White of Saturday’s main event.

“Dustin Poirier will fight for the title and when Conor’s healed and ready to go, you do the rematch I guess, I don’t know.”

Poirier likewise vowed to inflict more punishment on McGregor for his insults.

“We are going to fight again whether it’s in the octagon or on the sidewalk,” said 'The Diamond'.

“You don’t say the stuff he said. My wife’s solid as a rock, I’m not worried about that. That’s noise.

“He was saying he was going to kill me. You don’t say stuff like that, that he was going to murder me.

"You don’t say stuff about people’s wives either, but I know that’s zero chance. But there is a chance someone could die and you don’t wish that on anybody.”