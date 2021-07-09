‘She lying to you’: McGregor stirs Poirier wife row with more ‘proof’ of Instagram DM after wild UFC 264 press conference (VIDEO)

Conor McGregor continued his no-holds-barred trash talk with Dustin Poirier before their UFC 264 trilogy, again bringing up the American’s wife at a wild Las Vegas press conference which saw the Irishman aim a kick at his rival.

The Mr Nice Guy persona adopted by McGregor before his last fight with Poirier is now firmly a thing of the past, with the notorious Dubliner reverting to his hallmark brash style ahead of the pair’s showdown at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Aiming to avenge the brutal second-round stoppage inflicted by Poirier in January, this time round McGregor has deployed his full arsenal of mind games – including dragging up Poirier’s wife Jolie by suggesting that she had attempted to slide into his Instagram DMs.

McGregor continued to play on the marital theme when he came face-to-face with Poirier at their press conference in front of a raucous Las Vegas crowd on Thursday.

“You’re only a little b*tch. Your wife is your husband. A silly little hillbilly,” scorned a suited McGregor from behind his sunglasses, before chanting “Jolie’s husband” at the crowd.

Poirier had suggested earlier in the week that the screenshot McGregor had shared of the supposed message from his wife could be fake.

“If it was real and my wife was messaging him or something like that then it’s a good move," the 32-year-old told BT Sport.

"But if it’s fabricated or... so you know, me and my wife were laughing about it yesterday when I was at the grocery store. But there’s no holds barred in the sh*t-talking.”

The Diamond – whose only defeat in his last nine octagon outings came at the hands of Russian former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov – also appeared unperturbed by McGregor’s press conference barbs.

“Your trash talking used to be better than that. F*cking weak,” he scoffed at the Irishman.

The American also laughed off McGregor’s “Jolie’s husband” jibe with a picture of him and his partner on Twitter, writing: “Me and the hubby walking into the press conference.”

Me and the hubby walking into the press conference❤ pic.twitter.com/EnOKnFFBW2 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 9, 2021

But McGregor wasn’t content to let the theme lie, offering what he claimed was further proof that Poirier’s wife had tried to slide into his social media messages.

“As real as it gets,” wrote McGregor as he shared a video delving into his Instagram account and bringing up the supposed message request from Jolie Poirier, adding the hashtags #shelyintoyoubro, #thatswifey and #properirishanimal.

Building on his threats that Poirier would be a “corpse” by the end of Saturday night, a cocksure McGregor vowed to “walk [Poirier] round the octagon like a dog and put him to sleep” when they meet for a third time.

“I'm gonna go through his head, put holes in him and take it off his shoulders, that's the goal," said McGregor.

"He's done here. This is it for him. This is the end of the road for him,” added the former two-weight UFC ruler, who closed proceedings by aiming a kick at his rival when they met for the staredown in front of anxious UFC boss Dana White.

Saturday night's showdown will settle the pair's seven-year UFC rivalry, with McGregor knocking out Poirier in the first round of their contest in Las Vegas in 2014, before Poirier became the first man to hand The Notorious a knockout defeat inside the cage when he stopped him in the second round in Abu Dhabi.

The winner of the trilogy is tipped to face recently-crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira later this year.