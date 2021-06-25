 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The Last Emperor returns home: MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko to headline first-ever Bellator event in Moscow

25 Jun, 2021 15:42
MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko will headline a Bellator MMA event in Moscow in October. © Sputnik
Russian MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko – the man deemed by many to be the greatest heavyweight the sport has ever seen – will headline a Bellator event in Moscow on October 23, the promotion has announced.

Emelianenko, 44, last fought in December of 2019 when he stopped fellow veteran Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in the first round of their contest in Japan.

The Russian icon was hospitalized at the start of this year with a Covid-19 infection but the former PRIDE champion recovered and is now set for a return in his homeland against an as-yet unnamed opponent. 

“Bellator MMA President Scott Coker has announced the promotion’s first-ever event in Moscow, Russia on Saturday, October 23rd headlined by the legendary Fedor Emelianenko,” read a social media post by the promotion, featuring images of the Russian capital and 'The Last Emperor' in action.

The event is almost certain to be a sell-out given Emelianenko’s immense popularity in his homeland.

Talk of retirement for the 46-fight veteran has been circling for years, although he is now preparing for at least one more fight, which if it does end up being his swansong could arguably not come at a better venue.

