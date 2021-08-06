 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I wanna eat his children!’ Conor McGregor responds after Khabib calls him ‘dirty’ for tweeting about late father

6 Aug, 2021 07:42
Get short URL
‘I wanna eat his children!’ Conor McGregor responds after Khabib calls him ‘dirty’ for tweeting about late father
McGregor responded after Khabib called him 'evil' and 'dirty'. © USA Today Sports / Zuffa LLC
After Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested he was “evil” for posting a toxic tweet about the Russian star’s dead father, Conor McGregor has hit back by telling the undefeated former UFC champ to “keep my name out of your mouth.”

In a feud spanning more than three years and still going strong, Khabib and McGregor continue to trade barbs in one of MMA's most bitter rivalries. 

The Russian triggered the latest round by tweeting that “good always defeats evil” after McGregor suffered defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last month when the Irishman’s lower left leg snapped in gruesome fashion.

McGregor shot back with a blow that disgusted the MMA community, writing in a since-deleted tweet “Covid is good and father is evil?” – a message most took as reference to Khabib’s late father and trainer Abdulmanap, who died last year of complications stemming from a Covid-19 infection.

RT
McGregor's tweet outraged MMA fans. © Twitter @thenotoriousmma
RT
McGregor goaded UFC rival Khabib. © Getty Images via AFP

In a recent appearance on Mike Tyson’s ‘Hotboxin’ show, Khabib responded to those comments by calling McGregor “dirty”.

“Like, when he’s talking about this, only evil can talk about your father, wife, kids, religion,” Khabib told Tyson and co-host Henry Cejudo.

“If you’re a normal human, you’re never going to talk about this stuff. For me, it’s like, I think he posted this tweet (when he has) drunk too much or done something.

“And the next day, he always deletes these tweets. When he becomes [back to] normal life, he’s like, ‘Oh, look what I did.’ Then he deletes. This is my opinion what he does all the time.”

Continuing the very same tweet-and-delete tactics, McGregor has now responded by quoting Tyson’s infamous line from 2000, when the heavyweight icon had said he wanted to eat rival Lennox Lewis’s children.

“I wanna eat his children!” McGregor wrote in his since-removed tweet, sharing a clip featuring Khabib on Tyson’s Hotboxin’ show.

“When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife? Mother?” McGregor added in more taunts towards the Dagestani star.   

“How bout you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.”

While they continue to exchange verbal shots in public, there is almost no chance of McGregor and The Eagle ever running it back inside the octagon.

Khabib is adamant that he remains retired, having laid down his gloves following his title defense against Justin Gaethje last October, and is now focused on his various business and coaching endeavors.

RT
Khabib choked out McGregor in their famous grudge match in 2018. © USA Today Sports

McGregor, meanwhile, faces a lengthy layoff after breaking his tibia and fibula against Poirier in July, which meant back-to-back losses for The Notorious against his American rival.

The former two-weight champion is expected to be out of action until at least 2022, meaning he is restricted to keyboard warrior combat while the lightweight ranks move on without him.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies