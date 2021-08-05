 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kazakh wrestler goes unpunished for Olympics bite which outraged India after governing body deems it ‘unintentional’

5 Aug, 2021 17:02
Nurislam Sanayev's bite at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been ruled 'unintentional'. © Reuters
The international wrestling governing body has ruled that a bite by Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev on Indian rival Ravi Kumar during a Tokyo 2020 Games bantamweight freestyle wrestling match was "unintentional".

Sanayev lost the semifinal to his foe by fall at Tokyo's Makuhari Messe Hall.

In a statement on Thursday, United World Wrestling (UWW) claimed that although biting is prohibited, it was unintentional in the Kazakh's case.

"It was concluded that the action taken was an unintentional reaction," the organization said.

"Based on the discussion and review of the incident no disciplinary action will be taken based on the conclusion of the incident."

As UWW's rules determine, wrestlers are forbidden to pull opponent's hair, ears, genitals, pinch the skin, bite, twist fingers or toes.

Unfazed by the bite, Kumar went on to face Russian Zaur Uguev in the final, where he lost to the two-time world champion from Dagestan.

Though Kumar made his nation proud with their second silver medal overall at the Games, Sanayev appalled Indians with the likes of former cricketer Virender Sehwag - a huge local celebrity with 22 million followers - blasting him on Twitter.

"How unfair is this" he began, sharing a photo of the incident.

"[He] couldn’t hit our Ravi Dahiya's spirit, so bit his hand."

"Disgraceful Kazakh looser [sic] Nurislam Sanayev."  

